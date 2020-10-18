“Donkey therapy” for coronary stress sufferers

Madrid: In Spain, a special therapy has been arranged for medical staff suffering from stress, depression and anxiety caused by the corona virus, in which staff members have to spend some time with donkeys and this is called ‘donkey therapy’. has been given.

According to the International News Agency, the leading medical team in the fight against the global epidemic Corona is facing severe mental stress, which an NGO ‘El Breto Flaz’ has launched a unique therapy to combat.

Launched by the NGO in June this year, the therapy keeps medical staff with donkeys for a while on a daily basis. They feed them, love them, play with them and even take them for walks. During this time, the doctor’s attitude is similar to that of a loving doctor.

Psychologists believe that spending time with horses in general may be more helpful in relieving physical fatigue and stress, but NGOs claim that donkeys are more lenient and have more interest in mental and emotional turmoil. Can be good

Prior to Corona, 23 donkeys from the NGO El Breto Flaz in Andalusia Donana National Park in Spain were helpful in Alzheimer’s and children’s psychiatric problems, but now medical staff treating Corona virus patients here Is being done.