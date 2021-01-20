Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Don’t believe it: WhatsApp can’t use your photos, it’s a hoax

By Brian Adam
As if that were not enough the confusion that many users have regarding the change of conditions of use in WhatsApp, which at first had to be accepted before February 8 in order to continue using the instant messaging application, and which was later delayed until May 15 at least, now a message has become popular through WhatsApp what it does is generate more confusion.

It is not necessary to forward any message stating that “You do not authorize” WhatsApp to use your photos

The change that WhatsApp had proposed – and which it has undertaken to review – was to give Facebook the possibility to access the personal data of WhatsApp users and to analyze their usage pattern – not their content – and store them in their servers and share them with other companies.

As if this wasn’t enough the hoax that has spread alert of a supposed new rule that would give permission to WhatsApp to use the photos that we send to each other through the application, as well as the rest of the content that we send ourselves, including deleted messages.

In the chain of messages that has become popular, users are urged to copy and paste a message in which the user expressly indicates that “He does not authorize” WhatsApp, as of tomorrow, to use his messages, photos or deleted messages.

Bulo WhatsApp

The message asks that it be shared with 10 groups. It is also promised that by doing so, an emoji like this will appear ✅ which would mean that you would be protected against this new regulation.

What happens is that this is not the case. This “new” regulation has no basis some, as confirmed Damn.es. Someone has invented it with the mere objective of generating confusion and is making the message go viral by having to be shared with groups of users to protect themselves.

It should be remembered that since 2016 all messages and content sent through WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted. This means that no one can access your content, only the recipient. Therefore, this message is nothing more than a hoax. If you receive it, please ignore it. It is no use saying that it “does not authorize” a rule that is not going to be produced.

