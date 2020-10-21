Don’t forget the ‘health’ of the Irish language during the pandemic – An Coimisinéir Teanga

An Coimisinéir Teanga in Leinster House said today that further amendments to the new bill were urgently needed to amend the Language Act.

In addressing the pandemic and Brexit, the issue of “the viability of the national language as a living language” should not be forgotten, says An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill.

Ó Domhnaill said this in the evening before the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht in Leinster House.

There was a danger that the issue of the Irish language would “disappear”, he said.

He said that the situation of the language during the Covid-19 pandemic showed that there was a danger that when communication was “most important and urgent”, it was less likely that such communication would be in Irish.

An Coimisinéir Teanga said that there was an “urgent need” to make amendments to the language legislation to ensure that the State “better serves” the Irish-speaking community “in its language of choice, in the Gaeltacht and nationally”.

An Coimisinéir Teanga welcomed the Government’s proposed amendments to the draft language legislation, but drew attention to the shortcomings which, in his view, remain with it.

The bill was passed at the second stage in the Dáil earlier this month and the Government has promised that it will be enacted before the end of the year.

Rónán Ó Domhnaill said that “a lot of talk” will be heard between now and the enactment day of the Bill “about what is possible and what is not”. But, he said, it should be ensured at “every stage of this process” that “the needs of the language community and their rights are being met”. Priority should also be given in the discussion to “the status of Irish as a national language and as the first official language of the country”.

Having finally made progress in the Dáil on the amendment to the language legislation first mentioned nine years ago, An Coimisinéir Teanga said that the opportunity must be taken to strengthen what is proposed.

“We have come so far now, and waiting so long, it would be a great pity not to add to what has been promised,” he said.

This, he said, would require “greater certainty” about the bill’s target for recruiting Irish speakers, a provision that would protect the rights of the Gaeltacht community, and clarification as to who is responsible for implementing the plan.

An Coimisinéir Teanga stated that the Government’s target of 20% of new civil service recruits being Irish speakers by 2030 would be challenging and that the work had to be undertaken “in an organized, planned way”.

For the public to have confidence in the legislation, there must be a “guarantee” that “that goal will not be repeatedly postponed”.

With regard to the layout of the Advisory Committee to be set up to formulate the 20% national recruitment plan, the Commissioner expressed concern that the committee would consist mainly of representatives from the public sector itself.

“Again, in order to foster public confidence, that committee should have a wider composition,” said An Coimisinéir Teanga.

He also mentioned the ambiguity, in his view, in the current bill as to where the responsibility for implementing the national recruitment plan lies.

“More importantly, I think, the amended Bill does not say who will be responsible for implementing the plan for the provision of state services to be prepared by the Advisory Committee.

“Without this, there could be great uncertainty in the future as to who bears the responsibility for implementing the plan,” said An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill.

He said it was “crucial” that the bill make better provision for the needs of the Gaeltacht community.

“I have regularly proposed to include a provision in the Bill to ensure that Irish speaking state officials will be based in the Gaeltacht or providing services in those specific identified areas.

“For example, the specific needs of the Gaeltacht community could be taken into account in the language standards set out under the umbrella of the plan.”