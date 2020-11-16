Don’t have someone to practice languages ​​with? 2Speak is the solution

Learning a new language is a real challenge that requires daily work to be fully met. In other words, part of the key to success in this area lies in being able to practice languages ​​on a daily basis and the best thing to do is to have someone to do it with. However, we do not always have this possibility and it is something that could thwart our goal of learning quickly. In that sense, we want to present you an application that solves this problem with its machine learning model.

This is 2Speak, an application for Android that avoids the need for a partner to practice languages, correcting our pronunciation with great precision.

You won’t need someone else to practice languages

Practicing the languages ​​we are learning on a daily basis is the key to becoming familiar with greater speed. This allows us not only to sharpen the ear to understand better, but also requires mental work to elaborate sentences and pronounce them. Also, if we speak with a native speaker or someone with a high level, we may be able to correct our pronunciation and refine it. But if you don’t have someone else for all this, no problem because with 2Speak you will only need your smartphone.

Through this application powered by Machine Learning, you will be able to pronounce words and receive the necessary corrections.

To achieve this, the application uses Google AI and its speech synthesizer that can listen to us and correct the way we pronounce. 2Speak has a catalog that offers 41 languages ​​to practice and improve your pronunciation at any time. The available practices are divided into the basic and advanced level, in addition, you will be able to select the conversation topic you want in order to obtain specialized vocabulary.

With 2Speak you will be able to practice English, Chinese, French, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, German, Japanese and many more, without having to do additional installations. If you lack a partner to practice languages ​​and do not want to stop your progress, do not hesitate to give 2Speak a try.

To prove it, follow this link.

.