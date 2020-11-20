Don’t miss out on this deluxe edition of the iPhone 12 decorated with Biden and Trump

The Russian company Caviar, specialized in making smartphones with luxurious materials, has launched a new design based on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. According to Caviar, the new iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max Sands of Time has an hourglass design that is a symbol of the ever-changing time – Republican Trump making way for Democrat Joe Biden. The body of the phone is made of durable titanium, and the 50 stars and seven bars are also made of toughened titanium with a durable PVD coating. In addition, it includes bas-relief portraits of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the US flag, and 750 sand points that mimic an hourglass. These elements are made of titanium or gold depending on the variant. The design is available for both an iPhone 12 Pro and an iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Caviar is only going to make 46 units – that’s the number of US presidents in American history. Depending on the size of the phone and its storage capacity, this “piece of art” can cost between $ 7,000 and $ 19,000 and is available to order now.