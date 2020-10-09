Don’t need the 3D object folder in Windows? How to remove

It is convenient that we do regular cleaning of our devices, mobiles or computers, because we store all kinds of files or folders that we do not use. And in some of those cleanings you will have noticed that there is a folder you don’t use in Windows : that of 3D objects. Why is it there and why can’t you delete 3D object folder even if you don’t need it?

If you don’t use Paint 3D or a similar program, it is possible that you have never used this folder, it is empty and you want to delete it. You will see it by accessing “This computer” on your computer and you can see it continuously in the side menu when you access the different folders or files on your computer. If you don’t want it, you can delete it although it is a bit more complex than right clicking and “Delete”. But it can.

What is the 3D object folder?

The 3D objects folder, as its name suggests, is the space on your Windows computer that stores this type of content that we can use in specialized 3D applications. Microsoft added it several years ago, with the launch of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, in order to bet on 3D design and facilitate the work of dedicated users. Therefore, what this folder does is save all the projects that we have done in 3D with specialized programs such as Paint 3D, for example. They will be stored in this folder.

Delete folder

The Windows 3D Objects folder is a folder that you may have found when browsing your computer and that you probably have empty and don’t use but you can’t delete. If you go to This computer, you will see that it appears in the “Folders” section along with others such as Downloads, Images, Music … It is created automatically whether you use it or not but if you try to delete them you will see that there is no possible option and you should see it there, empty, without serving any utility. You really may not have realized its existence or you don’t mind that it is there, empty, without fulfilling any function. But in case you have decided to delete the 3D objects folder you can do it in a few minutes.

There is no simple way to hide or delete it from the computer itself but you can do it from the computer registry, looking for a key.

Type “Registry Editor” in Start. Once open, in the top bar, write:

ComputerHKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerMyComputerNameSpace

When you have this NameSpace folder open in regedit, look in the menu on the left side. Specifically, look for {0DB7E03F-FC29-4DC6-9020-FF41B59E513A} in the list of folders that you will find in this menu. Once you find it, right click on it and tap on “Delete”

If you have already completed this, you must follow the following steps: Write in the top bar:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREWow6432NodeMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerMyComputerNameSpace

We follow the steps similar to the previous one: look in the left menu for the registry key {0DB7E03F-FC29-4DC6-9020-FF41B59E513A} and right click when you find it. In the options menu when right-clicking, choose “Delete.”

When you have completed all the previous steps you will simply Restart your computer to see that the 3D object folder has completely disappeared.

Recover the folder

Once you have deleted it there is no “undo” button so think about whether it really bothers you so much that it is there. Even so, it is not an irreversible process and you can show the 3D folder again in Windows by following the previous steps but in reverse. That is, instead of deleting the keys you will have to create them. For this, we will have to follow the steps before but in reverse and we recommend that you keep the following keys or this tutorial by hand, because you will have to write them.

Type “Registry Editor” in Start. Once open, in the top bar, write:

ComputerHKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerMyComputerNameSpace

When you’re here, right-click on the side and tap on “New …” and on “Clave” to create it. When you have created the key, choose the old name: {0DB7E03F-FC29-4DC6-9020-FF41B59E513A} We will have to repeat the process one more time from the other path. That is, in the top bar write

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREWow6432NodeMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerMyComputerNameSpace

Once you have it, do the same: you touch on the right click on the left side of the Registry Editor screen and in the pop-up menu you must choose “New”. Here, choose the first option: Password. Create a key with the above code and reboot. Once you start the computer again, the folder will appear again.

Is it essential?

It probably isn’t and you can save the 3D files in another folder on your computer if you want, if you’re really going to work with this type of content and want to have it more organized, you don’t have to “settle” for having everything here but you can use any other location just like you use it with other images that are not in 3D and that you organize on your computer as it is more comfortable.

Upgrades

Keep in mind that even if you have decided to delete the 3D objects folder it may appear in the future on the computer without you doing anything. But don’t worry and you usually just do the same steps. It may be that in future Windows 10 updates it will be “released” again but you will have to follow the tutorial to remove it again from the files and folders on the computer.