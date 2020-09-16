‘Don’t wear masks, then dig graves for the dead in Corona’

Jakarta: Those who do not wear masks despite roaming outside in Indonesia have been given the job of a gravedigger in a cemetery as punishment.

According to the details, the police arrested eight persons who had left the house without masks despite strict instructions from Corona. The men were arrested in East Java and were later assigned to dig graves in the public cemetery in the village of Nagabetan for those who had died as a result of Corona.

This is because the densely populated developing country Indonesia has taken very strict measures against Code 19. Explaining the sentence, the concerned officials said that the sentence was being issued as a warning. This will set an example for those who are violating the Code 19 guidelines.

“There are only three gravediggers working in the cemetery, so I thought why not arrest those involved,” said Seono, the district’s district chief. The arrested persons have been divided into two groups and only grave pits have been dug from them while they will not play any role in the funeral.

Jakarta Governor Anis Basuwadan has imposed strict sanctions until September 27 and a state of emergency has been declared. A two-week lockdown continues across the city of Jakarta, and 67 hospitals set up for Code 19 are 100 per cent full of patients.

The death toll from Corona in Indonesia has now exceeded 8,725, with more than 200,000 patients still receiving treatment.