doom 3 vr edition review: slaying demons in virtual reality

Surprise announced last month, Doom 3 VR Edition has recently landed on the PlayStation store as exclusive to PSVR. The latest Doom developed by John Carmack marked a clear change of direction compared to the beginnings of the saga, offering the public an experience with more markedly horrific features, characterized by rhythms and dynamics very different from those of the historical chapters. However courageous, the id Software experiment generated rather heated debates within the community, generating a split between the more “fundamentalist” fringes and the admirers of the new creative path chosen by the studio. Regardless of your side, Doom 3’s debut on PSVR is a good chance for rediscover what is probably the most “atypical” chapter of the series, net of the defects of an adaptation work that is far from perfect.

Return to Mars

It has now been 17 years since the debut of Doom 3 on the market and, regardless of the controversies related to its nature as a stylistic and playful “soft reboot”, there is no doubt that the title of id Software was then a real technological jewel.

On the other hand, John Carmack and associates had done everything possible to transform the game into a showcase for the remarkable potential of the id Tech 4, especially as regards the lighting system, or the cornerstone of the thrilling atmospheres that characterized the ‘adventure. As can be guessed, however, the weather has not been kind to the creature of the Texan team, which through the lenses of the PlayStation headset clearly show the weight of its years. All the more so considering that the studio does not seem to have made really significant interventions on the graphics sector of the production, which is basically a conversion into VR of the BFG edition of the game, released in 2012 and received rather coldly by both the public and critics.

Thanks to Carmack’s considerable interest in virtual reality (the following year he would become the CTO of Oculus VR), a decade ago Doom 3 BFG officially supported HMD (head-mounted display) viewers, and was therefore able to offer an experience that we could define as “protovirtual”. This feature, totally experimental at the time, has probably provided the developers with the technical basis for the new adaptation, which is however rather sketchy and never entirely effective. To stay on the subject, here you can read our review of Doom.

Shades of horrorAs anticipated, the title of id Software has not aged very well, and the technical characteristics of PSVR help to underline this evidence. Especially playing on standard PS4, where the title runs at reduced resolution so as not to affect the fluidity of the gameplay. Things improve – and consistently – on PS4 Pro, while we haven't noticed any significant changes using the headset with PlayStation 5. In any case, the overall performance of the product doesn't stray that much from the average of PSVR productions, especially considering the attention dedicated to the lighting system and effects, which still remains the main strength of the graphics sector.

While excluding from the equation grainy textures and dated models, with a relative weight in the production budget, it seems that the team has not bothered too much to review the proportions of the different polygonal elements to adapt them to the needs of virtual reality. Finding yourself face to face with an NPC, you will in fact notice a bizarre proximity between the size of his head and that of one of your hands, and the same happens with most of the creatures lurking in the game’s scenarios. Speaking of “oddities”, even the aiming system generates some annoying sensory dissonance: the relationship between the positioning of the pad and that of the viewfinder means that pointing is somewhat unnatural and counterintuitive, making it difficult – especially in the beginning – to correctly center targets. Things improve by holding an Aim Controller (individual Moves are not supported), but even in this case the shooting never reaches optimal levels. Defects that are even more marked by opting for a “jerky” management of the view, which on the one hand reduces the onset of motion sickness but on the other makes aiming much more difficult, especially considering the considerable mobility of the opponents.

Precisely for this reason, choosing the free view can generate some disturbance, especially if you are not used to virtual reality: to avoid being surrounded by enemies, you will in fact be forced to often rely on the rapid rotation functionality (by pressing a button you will turn 180 degrees), putting a strain on your stomach and generating annoying distortions in the screen image.

The good substance, in short, the new edition of Doom 3 clearly shows the limits of a rather superficial conversion, which struggles to keep the strengths of a gameplay intact clearly designed for another type of use. In this regard, it is worth pointing out that the cutscenes of the title have not undergone any changes, and that the sudden transition to “two-dimensionality” of the interludes can sometimes be alienating. In spite of all its flaws, however, the VR Edition of Doom 3 remains all in all an enjoyable product, especially if you are already an admirer of the title.

This is because the new virtual structure of the experience makes the atmospheres of the game even more tense and oppressive, giving vigor to its peculiar horror nuance and to the immersiveness of the whole. In this sense, the repositioning of the HUD on the left arm of the protagonist, the inclusion of a handful of additional environmental interactions and the ability to peek around every corner contribute to generating a precious “sense of presence” for this kind of productions, succeeding to revive – at least in part – the fate of the title. This means that, once you have come to terms with the indisputable roughness of the gameplay, you will see the full potential of a pleasantly anxious proposition emerge, molded to strain players’ nerves. All with the complicity of a decidedly effective sound sector, retouched to amplify the sensory involvement of the user. If you want to find out our opinion on the latest title of the saga, instead, we refer you to our review of Doom Eternal.