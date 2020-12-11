Doom Eternal for Nintendo Switch: the review of the Bethesda shooter

After a nerve-wracking wait that lasted nine months, DOOM Eternal also lands on Nintendo Switch. The conversion for the hybrid platform was handled by Panic Button, a team that in the past has distinguished itself for miraculous ports designed for Nintendo hardware. After the excellent results obtained with Doom and Wolfenstein 2, we can say without a shadow of a doubt that the Switch version of DooM Eternal is the most impressive project the studio has worked on, obtaining a product that has nothing to envy to its console counterparts. landline and PC. If you want to know more about these versions, we refer you to our review of DOOM Eternal.

Combat and exploration

Doom is a series that has always played a fundamental role within the FPS genre and over the years has never lost a certain relevance in the panorama of first person shooters. With the 2016 id Software reboot it had clearly rejuvenated the game formula of the saga, revolutionizing two fundamental concepts of gameplay: that of combat and exploration.

The action phases were in fact based on the concept of “push forward combat”, a setting that required the player to adopt a very aggressive approach during the clashes, always throwing him at the center of the fray and eliminating tactical approaches based on cover. Setting itself in stark contrast to the typical rhythm of contemporary shooters, the result was a very successful mix of pure adrenaline and exaggerated violence, which were flanked by exploratory phases graced by a complex and layered level design, as if to recall the structure of a metroidvania.

Doom Eternal takes up the threads of this speech. Not only thematically, in fact, the beginning of the game is in direct continuity with the end of the predecessor with a humanity fallen victim to the infernal invasion, but also with regard to the gameplay. Eternal expands the Doom experience dramatically dramatically enlarging the level design, introducing full-bodied platforming sections that are anything but trivial and pressing the accelerator on the frenzy of battles. Id Software’s latest effort is a titanic project, made possible thanks to the quality of the latest iteration of its proprietary graphics engine, The ID Tech 7.

It is clear that the 9 months that separate the release on the Switch from the other consoles reside right in optimization work carried out by Panic Button. In an attempt to compress such a monumental work within the confines of portable hardware, the team obviously made significant compromises that do not compromise the final result.

Hell at your fingertips

Comparing Doom Eternal on Switch with other versions available on the market, the differences on a graphic level immediately catch the eye: in addition to an evident general lowering of the quality of the textures, there are two elements that have been more retouched to ensure an optimal rendering of the gaming experience. The granite 60 fps seen on PS4 and Xbox One, give way to a fixed frame rate of 30 frames per second, and adaptive resolution is also used extensively (especially in portable mode).

This means that the game engine, never exceeding an optimal target set at 720p, is able to raise or lower the resolution of the image according to the complexity of the action shown on screen, producing in most cases a drastic drop. of the definition. On paper these seem difficult sacrifices to accept, yet once you start Doom Eternal on Switch and take part in the first devastating clashes, you realize the impressive optimization work carried out by Panic Button. If the graphics have undergone a substantial downgrade, the pace of play remained unchanged thanks to a constant fluidity and an action that is always perfectly readable even in handheld mode. The final result in motion is incredible, also thanks to the frenzy of the gameplay that leaves little time to dwell on the details. Compared to the predecessor, the initial impact is less stunning in particular due to the absence of motion blur, a very useful tool for masking the loss of definition.

However, it should be remembered the vastness of the game maps and the increase in the maximum number of enemies on the screen compared to the chapter released in 2016, elements that have not undergone any type of restriction on Switch. Even the uploads have not undergone noteworthy increases, another aspect that highlights the care taken by Panic Button in packaging the best possible version of the game, giving absolute priority to the gameplay but without completely sacrificing the glance.

Complete offer

The obvious benefits of this version obviously reside in the ability to play Enteral in portable mode, a feature that for many players can be a determining factor in the choice phase, especially if the title does not present substantial differences with its “fixed” counterparts.

With the exception of the first DLC (to learn more, here is the review of The Ancient Gods Part 1) which has yet to receive a launch window on the Nintendo console, Eternal on Switch presents the complete package already seen on other platforms, where the full-bodied singleplayer campaign from lasting about 15 hours, alongside a particular asymmetrical multiplayer that allows you to take part in online challenges. Certainly a welcome addition, but certainly not the main course of the offer.

Speaking of peculiarities of the Switch version, it should be absolutely reported the presence of the implementation of the aim through the gyroscope, usable both in portable and in fixed mode. With the Switch in tablet mode, the presence of motion sensors creates a hybrid control system that drastically improves the gaming experience dictated by the analog sticks of the joy-con, certainly not the optimal peripherals for playing a first-person shooter.