DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Part One Review: Back to Hell

Seven months after the release of that concentrate of brutality, audiovisual glory and macabre contentment known to most as Doom Eternal (on Everyeye.it you can find the review of Doom Eternal), The Ancient Gods Part One opens the Season Pass of the title with a content designed to offer Slayer fans new reasons to give in to their worst side, between the meshes of the eternal conflict between the forces of evil and … well, another kind of evil. Herald of demonic extermination, enemy of gods and devils, the Doomguy is again on the hunt for corrupt blood, the lifeblood of a DLC with all the credentials to satisfy the bloody appetites of the players.

Heaven’s on fire

After breaking the chains imposed on humanity by the Maykr’s unholy machinations, and painting the white walls of Urdak with the scarlet essence of their Khan, the Doom Slayer has finally sealed the power of the Icon of Sin dealing a severe blow to the forces of hell. A victory forged in blood and fury, celebrated with a symphony of mangled screams and ballistic explosions at the end of the latest epic of the armored exterminator.

Despite the fierce efforts of the Slayer, however, the war is not over yet: free from the control of the Maykr, the demons have continued to cross the dimensional boundaries to engulf the Earth in a dark tide of chaos and death. To extinguish the flames of conflict once and for all, the outcast of the Night Sentinels must therefore restore the balance between the worlds, bringing the Father back to the throne of the celestial city with the help of an old ally: the mysterious Seraphim, the origin of his incredible abilities. The ancient pact made with Samur could save humanity but, as we know, the Doomguy is not the type to indulge the requests of entities with mysterious purposes, especially with extinction knocking on the doors of the apocalypse. The Ancient Gods Part One then scores the beginning of a narrative path that recovers the subplots left open – in a deliberately cryptic way – in the campaign of the base game, and transforms them into the pillars of a first act that closes us with a textbook cliffhanger, modeled to wrest from fans a movement of pure exaltation. The story does its duty, in short, but it is a consideration that must necessarily be placed in the framework of a saga that has never made fiction one of its strengths, nor has it ever tried.

It matters little, therefore, if a couple of turns are a little forced, as long as the plot never derails from its main objective: to guarantee the audience a good excuse to enjoy a few hours of healthy superviolence (4-6, depending on the difficulty level). In this regard, it is worth pointing out that – also from a playful point of view – The Ancient Gods Part One represents an addition in full continuity with the base game, with no particular news on the playful side.

The Slayer will then face his new ordeal with all the paraphernalia (weapons, upgrades and runes) unlocked at the end of the adventure, and also the degree of challenge will be calibrated on that of the last portion of the campaign, and from there to rise.

This means that the DLC does everything possible to put you in front of sensationally difficult sections, and we can confidently confess that, playing on Nightmare difficulty, it is not uncommon for us to react to yet another death with a tornado of articulate profanities. An eruption of insults generally accompanied by abundant doses of enjoyment, triggered by a frenetic and galvanizing gameplay, which returns to reaffirm the qualities of id Software’s creative vision.

Hardcore to the core

To achieve the goal of offering fans an even more intense and brutally “hardcore” experience, the developers have worked on two fronts. On the one hand we have an even greater number of enemies on the screen, selected from the Doom bestiary to compose particularly disturbing assortments: multiple combinations designed to push the player to take full advantage of both his arsenal and the dynamics of movement of the title.

If the Doomguy has remained the same as always (except for the three Support Runes unlockable by completing the Slayer Gates), the opposing forces can count on some “new lever” of value, shaped to make the clashes more complex and adrenaline-pumping. The combined legions of hell and heaven now welcome demonic turrets capable of firing painful energy bolts at the Slayer, elite Maykr protected by an impenetrable barrier (which deactivates only during the most powerful attacks) and ghosts capable of possessing other enemies and make them considerably more dangerous.

The latter, in particular, must be handled very carefully, as they can jump from body to body unless they are destroyed with the beam of the plasma rifle after killing their host. To hinder our furious advance we will also find a level design that this time tends to circumscribe the battles in small arenas, generally less wide than those seen in the main campaign. The combo “more enemies – less room to maneuver” therefore requires to make the most of the dynamics “combat puzzle“at the base of Eternal’s gameplay, and to make everything even less easy we also find an expanded range of environmental hazards. A kaleidoscope of wickedness that culminates in a well-made boss fight, generally above the average of those seen in the base game.

The developers have also rebalanced the relationship between environmental challenges (jumping puzzles, puzzles related to exploration, and the like) and combat sequences in favor of the latter, without however significantly altering the – excellent – playful balances of the production. Although The Ancient Gods Part One is therefore confirmed as an additional content of great value, a must for Doom Eternal fans, we noticed some small qualitative fluctuations both as regards the management of the clashes, both as regards the level design.

In some cases, in fact, the degree of challenge does not seem set in the best way, and it happens to have to face sections that are too merciless, even for the most experienced veterans. Not all the playful-structural elements that make up the three scenarios of the DLC have also fully convinced us, and in a couple of cases we have noticed an evident decline in the attention to detail that characterizes the work of the Texan studio. However, the overall balance is much more than satisfactory, with the contribution of an artistic direction in great shape.

From the industrial panoramas of the UAC Atlantic Structure to the enchanting colors of the Urdak Forest, passing through the mephitic mists of the Blood Marshes, the new journey of the Slayer delights the senses of the player with a long series of highly suggestive views, ready to welcome his deeds in a riot of highly spectacular dismemberments.

This with the complicity of a technical sector that loudly reiterates the merits of the exceptional id Tech 7, supported by a sound sector dotted with tracks capable of feeding the user’s fighting frenzy relentlessly. While not reaching the same levels (a practically impossible undertaking), even the dubbing in Italian does its job well, especially considering the importance of the “spoken” in the frame of the title. The first part of The Ancient Gods therefore scores a great debut for Doom Eternal’s post-launch journey, the first step towards a conclusion that we hope will fully satisfy the expectations of fans.