The new Covid-19 dictionary is proof that the Irish language is able to cope with anything that turns life in its way by using it in everyday life without apology or hesitation

When the new virus came this side of the world about St. Patrick’s Day, it brought with it plenty of new terms and concepts and of course when it’s hard for the witch she has to start composing.

We had to bend and manipulate our language to meet that lexical pandemic. Tuairisc.ie made available our own small dictionary in June to fill the terminology gap and it is clear that this site has been a valuable source for this new collection from DCU Enterprise.

It is much better for the official sources to draw from already difficult terminology than to compose for the sake of composing.

DCU Enterprise noted that Irish speakers felt that only a small amount of official information was provided through Irish and to compensate for this lack the dictionary project was undertaken which gave rise to this new dictionary.

The project was carried out by the Gaois in Fiontar & Scoil na Gaeilge research group, DCU. With the pandemic in full swing in the country they decided to bring together the various terms in common use as well as the new concepts that were now in the public domain.

It was decided that the collection would be made available within a few months and that not only official terms would be added to the list but also those that were in common use by the public and media and social media.

That decision leaves the user with the option of using the one they like best.

If you have to stay indoors and avoid the disease you can coagulate, coagulate or nest it and you will be safe from the virus and terminologists.

Dr Gearóid Ó Cleircín, Gaois, Fiontar & Scoil na Gaeilge, was interested

how certain terms were seen “being rooted in the language due to their common use in traditional and social media”.

Of course, that is proof, and in this dictionary, that the Irish language is capable of accommodating anything that turns life in its way by using it in the ordinary affairs of life without excuse or hesitation.

In those cases where the researchers did not have access to any Irish language version of Covid-19 concepts, recommendations were received from the Terminology Committee. From those terminologists came a lasting COVID on a COVID ship, a grim scramble on doomscrolling and a fistful on elbow bump.

It will be interesting to see how persistent some of those terms will be or whether chronic Covid, for example, will expel them from speech.

Interestingly, a blindfold, kiss or cheek is not on the face mask, although the Irish have a lot of grunts about the mask.

Grammar information, sources, definitions and examples of their use have been added to the collection. The layout of the dictionary should be revisited where the 275 ‘results’ of Irish and English are mixed in the same index.

The staff would welcome any suggestions from the public regarding missing terms from the collection.