Tech NewsApps

DOP 2: Delete One Part, a simple puzzle game that is sweeping Google Play

By Brian Adam
0
0
DOP 2: Delete One Part, a simple puzzle game that is sweeping Google Play
Dop 2: Delete One Part, A Simple Puzzle Game That

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DOP 2: Delete One Part, a simple puzzle game that is sweeping Google Play

DOP 2 Delete One Part is one of the most successful games that is reaping at the beginning of January 2021. Accumulate more than 10 million downloads despite being in its version 1.0.4, being compatible with Android mobiles from version 5.0.

We have tested the game to understand the keys to its success and, despite being a very simple proposal, it manages to hook you from the first moment and, although it has advertising, the gaming experience is good and fun.

To erase the thing

Image 2021 01 07 13 57 51

The name of the game could not be more descriptive: Delete One Part. In this game the mechanics are as simple as slide your finger across the screen to eliminate one of the parts of the image that shows us.

The first levels serve as a tutorial since they are quite simple, showing us that we can erase practically any element that is shown to us on the screen. While the first levels are very easy, little by little things get complicated, so we will have to think better about where we have to erase to pass the level.

The difficulty grows as we pass the levels, but it is always accessible and simple, especially so that children can play

However, as the difficulty grows, it’s a very accessible game, especially ideal for playing with children. Little by little we will solve the puzzles, since each level is a small test for our imagination and ingenuity. Every certain levels an ad is shown, but the experience is not too invasive as they do not appear too often.

The game occupies just over 80 megabytes and can be downloaded for free on Android. It will be necessary that we have Android 5.0 or higher for it to work correctly, something that shouldn’t be a problem currently.

DOP 2: Delete One Part

DOP 2: Delete One Part

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: SayGames
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Twitter buys creative agency Ueno

Brian Adam - 0
Second acquisition by Twitter so far this year. After acquiring Breaker, a social app that allows you to comment and interact with podcasts...
Read more
Tech News

TikTok launches a new exclusive feature for iPhone 12 Pro

Brian Adam - 0
TikTok has announced a new function based on augmented reality (AR) exclusive for iPhone 12 with LiDAR sensor. In other words,...
Read more
Tech News

Facebook and Twitter block Donald Trump for inciting violence on Capitol Hill

Brian Adam - 0
Recently the social platforms of Facebook and Twitter accounts blocked Donald Trump for inciting violence in the United States Capitol. On the one...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©