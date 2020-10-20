Doubts about who is responsible for the next stage of the language bill’s journey

The Chairman of the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht, the Islands and the Irish Language Community says that it would be ‘catastrophic’ if the bill were entrusted to another Oireachtas committee – the Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media Committee

It is questionable who is responsible for the next stage of the language bill’s journey through the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Chair of the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht, the Islands and the Irish Language Community, is awaiting clarification from the Office of the Ceann Comhairle on where the language legislation will go to its third stage.

Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson, said that it would be “disastrous” if the bill were entrusted to another Oireachtas committee – the Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media Committee.

“The decision to delegate the Bill to the other committee would be an outright step. One of the reasons why Coiste na Gaeilge agus na Gaeltachta was established in the first place so that we could scrutinize legislation, ”said Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson.

Ó Snodaigh said that Coiste na Gaeilge, na Gaeltachta, na nOileán and Phobal na Gaeilge is a “legislative committee” with “special status”.

The committee stage of the bill is a very important stage and it is considered that the scores of amendments could be proposed at that time by politicians, amendments most of which would come from language organizations such as Conradh na Gaeilge.

In establishing the committee chaired by Snoddy, it was indicated that the committee would retain its role in scrutinizing legislation, including the language bill, but it was recently announced in the Dáil that it would go to the other committee. the bill.

It was only when the bill was passed in its second stage in the Dáil after a debate that lasted more than three hours, independent TD Mattie McGrath, who was in the role of Ceann Comhairle at the time, said the legislation would go ahead. forward to the Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Committee.

Secretary General of the Julian Conradh de Spáinn na Gaeilge said it would make “no sense” to place the responsibility for the bill on the Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Committee and that he hoped it was a “mistake” .

“Whenever I discussed the Bill with the Department and politicians, it was always assumed that the bill would be discussed by Coiste na Gaeilge, na Gaeltachta, na nOileán and Pobal na Gaeilge,” said Julian de Spáinn.

The terms of reference for the Irish language committee state that it will deal with legislation relating to the Irish language, the state ‘s strategy for the promotion of the Irish language, issues relating to Irish language literature and culture and the promotion of the Irish language. language in the Houses of the.

The committee will also discuss the promotion of the Irish language in the state system and the responsibilities of public bodies in relation to the provision of Irish language services.

The first meeting of the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht, the Islands and the Irish Language Community will take place on Wednesday, when it will be presented to. By Rónán Ó Domhnaill.