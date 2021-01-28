Doubts cast on vaccine effectiveness in the elderly

- Advertisement -

Authorities in Germany are recommending that the AstraZeneca company Covid-19 vaccine be given only to people between the ages of 18 and 64.

According to the German health department, the information on the effectiveness of the vaccine in people over 65 is not yet available.

The European Medicines Agency, an institution of the European Union, is to announce a decision tomorrow on approving the AstraZeneca vaccine in the member states of the Union.

The company denied earlier this week that the vaccine is less effective for people over 65,

They claimed that there is not as much information about the vaccine as there is about other body vaccines as those other vaccines were given to the elderly before theirs.

However, they said, current information shows that the vaccine is as effective in the elderly as it is in the young.

Earlier today, Pfizer-BioNTech said its vaccine is capable of overcoming the new variants of the recently emerged coronary virus.