Download HERE for free the stickers of Maradona, “El Diez”, for WhatsApp

Do you want to have crack on your cell phone? Well this is what you have to do. Maradona , soccer idol, passed away on November 25. Many have been dismayed by the death of “El 10” on social networks, even their fans have created a variety of stickers of WhatsApp about the character.

Maradona, according to Wikipedia , made his debut in the Argentine First Division on October 20, 1976, ten days after turning 16 years of age, for a National Championship match, an opportunity in which his Argentinos Juniors team lost to Talleres by 1: 0 at home. .

That is why if you want to remember “the hand of God”, you can do it by downloading their stickers or stickers that created in various web platforms . How do i do it? Well, here we show you all the steps:

This is how Maradona’s stickers for WhatsApp look like. (Photo: MAG)

It should be noted that Argentina decreed 3 days of national mourning for the death of its greatest idols, Maradona. Do you already have their WhatsApp stickers?