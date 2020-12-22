Download HERE the stickers of “The Grinch” for WhatsApp TODAY

- Advertisement -

Do you want to spend a Christmas different using WhatsApp ? This is what you have to do. Many think of using it to meet with their relatives through a phone call or a video call, now that the app accepts to meet up to 8 people at the same time.

But that’s not all. Communications is added a new way to have fun at parties with WhatsApp : for this you can download from TODAY the stickers or stickers of the “Grinch”, the green character who hates Christmas.

Do you want to have it and send it to all your friends or colleagues? If they know you as “The Grinch”, then this is what you must do to be able to get them in the fast messaging app.

For this you need to download the application using Wistickers . Just use the steps and achieve it perfectly.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE GRINCH STICKERS ON WHATSAPP

In this way you can have all the Grinch stickers on WhatsApp. (Photo: APKPure)