Tech News

Download more than 100 thousand free icons at Iconduck

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 01 28 16 13 56.jpg
2021 01 28 16 13 56.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Any application that seeks to capture the attention of its users and guarantee a good experience, must pay attention to its icons. The icons are the main point of interaction that users have with the different options of an app and therefore, it is necessary that they look good and are well located. For this reason, we want to present you a website with a large catalog of very attractive free icons.

Its name is Iconduck and in it you will find more than 100,000 icons in direct download that you can use wherever you want.

Thousands of free icons two steps away

While the use of free icons can greatly sacrifice the originality of an application, it also represents a great saving of time and money. When we don’t have the possibility to create them ourselves or pay for a designer, resource banks are a perfect option. However, the ideal is to have free icons that are also attractive and for this we must search in depth.

In that sense, Iconduck is one of those treasures that we usually find and that can save the life of more than one. It is a website that hosts collections of free icons that are constantly increasing in number. Even in the most recent update we just did, the main screen shows a count of 108,210 free icons.

To get these icons the process involves only two quick and simple steps. Once you enter the website, you will be greeted by the different icon collections and clicking on any of them is the first step. This will display a pop-up screen with information about the icon and the button to start the download.

You can repeat the exact same process with all the icons that you like and get hold of them. In this way, you can complete your personal or commercial projects with free but good quality icons.

To visit Iconduck, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world, according to CounterPoint

Brian Adam - 0
The CounterPoint research center recently released some important data relating to Q4 2020 on the most famous smartphone brands, revealing that the Chinese company...
Read more
Tech News

ZoomGames, a website where you will find games for your video calls

Brian Adam - 0
Video calls and videoconferences went from being simple communication mechanisms to meeting points. Thus, services such as Zoom or Google Meet have been established...
Read more
Latest news

This is how you can disable Cortana in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
Virtual assistants have been appearing little by little in our lives and today they are integrated into a huge number of devices. Mobile phones,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©