Download more than 100 thousand free icons at Iconduck

Any application that seeks to capture the attention of its users and guarantee a good experience, must pay attention to its icons. The icons are the main point of interaction that users have with the different options of an app and therefore, it is necessary that they look good and are well located. For this reason, we want to present you a website with a large catalog of very attractive free icons.

Its name is Iconduck and in it you will find more than 100,000 icons in direct download that you can use wherever you want.

Thousands of free icons two steps away

While the use of free icons can greatly sacrifice the originality of an application, it also represents a great saving of time and money. When we don’t have the possibility to create them ourselves or pay for a designer, resource banks are a perfect option. However, the ideal is to have free icons that are also attractive and for this we must search in depth.

In that sense, Iconduck is one of those treasures that we usually find and that can save the life of more than one. It is a website that hosts collections of free icons that are constantly increasing in number. Even in the most recent update we just did, the main screen shows a count of 108,210 free icons.

To get these icons the process involves only two quick and simple steps. Once you enter the website, you will be greeted by the different icon collections and clicking on any of them is the first step. This will display a pop-up screen with information about the icon and the button to start the download.

You can repeat the exact same process with all the icons that you like and get hold of them. In this way, you can complete your personal or commercial projects with free but good quality icons.

To visit Iconduck, follow this link.

