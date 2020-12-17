Download Shazam for PC: so you can use it on your computer

- Advertisement -

Are you taking your cell phone out on the street, at the disco or somewhere in our house to know what song is playing at that moment when using Shazam ? The app that lets you know what music you are listening to at a precise moment is already on your PC.

This application detects, thanks to its artificial intelligence, a million songs. But not only that, Shazam it is also integrated with Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube Music so that, when it has detected the musical theme, you can save it in your library.

Although this could only be used on smartphones, a version for the PC or computer has finally been released. Although at the moment it is in its beta version, it also has the same function of knowing what you are listening to.

How to use? It is quite simple and it is not necessary to have to install a program that, in general, tends to download advertising to your computer. Follow the steps.