Download stories from WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram with this app

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In addition to everything we already know that the year 2020 represented, in the field of social networks he left us the popular stories. This publication format, which started with Snapchat and which Instagram subsequently capitalized, spread to all platforms. In that sense, we can find them on Facebook, Instagram and even WhatsApp in the form of statuses. For this reason, we want to present you an application that will allow you to download stories to your smartphone easily.

Its name is WhatsApp Status Download and although it was designed to obtain WhatsApp status, it has been enhanced with the possibility of downloading on other social networks.

Download the stories from your social networks, in a couple of taps

The story format has become very popular as a quick way to post on social media. This way has captivated the public because it is only about opening the section in question, taking a photo, video or writing something and publishing. Thus, we can see cases like Instagram where many users tend to scroll more in the stories than in the feed.

Taking all this into account, in this section we can find all kinds of material that you may want to save. The best of all is that we can do it and to download the stories you will only need to install WhatsApp Status Download.

This application is free and its way of using it is extremely simple, although it differs a bit if you want to use it on WhatsApp or Instagram and Facebook. In that sense, to download WhatsApp statuses, just open the app and touch the WhatsApp icon located in the upper right. This will take you to the statuses of your contacts and you will only have to touch it to download it.

For its part, to download stories from Instagram or Facebook, you will have to copy the link of the publication and then select the social network where it comes from in the left sidebar. This will display a small window asking you to paste the link, to download the stories.

In this way, you will be able to download the photos and videos that you see in the Facebook and Instagram stories or in the WhatsApp status.

To obtain the, follow this link.

.