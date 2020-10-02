Drafting a national policy for planning in the Gaeltacht

Among the main recommendations in the new policy by Conradh na Gaeilge is that the responsibility for planning in the Gaeltacht should be transferred from the county councils to Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The draft policy is currently being discussed by Conradh lawyers with language planners and Gaeltacht unions.

The organization also discussed planning with many of the 70 politicians they had recently met with as part of their Seas2020 lobbying campaign.

The new policy is to be launched at a time when planning matters in the Gaeltacht are very much in the public eye and attention has been drawn to cases in Rathcairn, Corca Dhuibhne and An Rinn on the situation of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in the system over the past few months.

There is currently a major controversy in Rathcairn over planning permission for the development of a hotel and housing scheme in the Gaeltacht town.

In that case, An Bord Pleanála decided to approve the development and was satisfied with the developer ‘s recommendation that many of the new houses be set aside for Irish speakers.

In the High Court, a judicial review was granted to the Rathcairn co-operative to challenge An Bord Pleanála in its decision to grant planning permission for the development.

In Waterford, it has been said that the ‘blow of death’ for the language in the which would be a new housing development.

An application has been submitted to Waterford County Council for the construction of 46 new houses on a site in Maoil an Choirnigh in the heart of An Rinn but some locals are strongly opposed to the development.

In Corca Dhuibhne, the well-known musician Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich has set up a campaign to draw attention to planning permission matters in the area and in the countryside.

The Beaglaoch erected 235 white crosses in Mórdhach Parish having said that planning policies are driving people out of their own homes.

The musician built a wooden house on a lorry trailer in 2015 after spending 13 years applying for planning permission to build a house on his family’s farm where he was born and built.

Kerry County Council ordered him to move the mobile home but Begley has said he would rather go to prison than obey the order.

The ‘Rural Futures’ group has been established calling on Kerry County Council to change planning policies in the new development plan currently being prepared.