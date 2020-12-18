Latest news

Drafting the terms of reference for the review of the Údarás na Gaeltachta election

By Brian Adam
0
0
Drafting the terms of reference for the review of the Údarás na Gaeltachta election
Drafting The Terms Of Reference For The Review Of The

Must Read

Latest news

Half of the public in favor of sending their children to an all-Irish school – a national poll

Brian Adam - 0
The results of the national survey conducted by Kantar Millward Browne for Conradh na Gaeilge show that there is strong support for Irish -...
Read more
Reviews

Protect your children and prevent Google from showing them certain ads

Brian Adam - 0
New technologies and smart devices can be of great help in our daily lives, however, they can also be a double-edged sword when used...
Read more
Tech News

Google Photos allows you to see the photos taken on a specific day

Brian Adam - 0
With the simple fact of having a Google account, it is possible to access a lot of free services that the company offers us....
Read more
Android

OnePlus 7 / 7T: The update to Android 11 is delayed due to problems

Abraham - 0
It has been some time since Android 11 came on the market and companies are working on bringing the update to the terminals. OnePlus...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht says he hopes to begin ‘in the new year’ a review of the decision to end the Údarás na Gaeltachta election

Drafting the terms of reference for the review of the Údarás na Gaeltachta election

The process of reviewing the structure of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta has begun.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Cambers stated in response to a Dáil question this week that he has asked officials of his department to draft the terms of reference for the review of Údarás promised in the government’s program.

“Good progress has already been made on this work and I look forward to receiving recommendations on it without delay so that the review can begin in the new year,” said Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers. .

Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, has been pressuring the Minister of State to announce the review for some time. but Chambers has so far declined to say when the review would begin.

He had also previously indicated that he was satisfied with the current structure of the Authority’s Board.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has promised to return to the Authority ‘s election if he becomes Taoiseach, but that promise did not materialize in the talks on the formation of the coalition government. The Program for Government agreed by Fianna Fáil with Fine Gael and the Green Party only promises a review of the Authority ‘s governance structure and the decision to end the election.

As part of his most recent Dáil question on the matter, Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson asked the Minister of State if he was still of the opinion that the current Board structure was satisfactory, but the Minister did not respond to that part of the question.

The Údarás election was abolished under the Gaeltacht Act 2012 and the number of board members was reduced from 20 to 12 members. Seven members are appointed by the Minister for the Gaeltacht, including the chairperson, and the county councils in which a Gaeltacht area has jurisdiction nominate five other members.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Corona Virus

Heathrow expansion faces long quarantine

Brian Adam - 0
Heathrow airport expansion plans may face a lengthy Covid-19 quarantine. Britain's Supreme Court cleared the way on Wednesday to build a third...
Read more
Latest news

Half of the public in favor of sending their children to an all-Irish school – a national poll

Brian Adam - 0
The results of the national survey conducted by Kantar Millward Browne for Conradh na Gaeilge show that there is strong support for Irish -...
Read more
Latest news

You may be among the millions of Chrome or Edge users who have installed these 28 malicious extensions

Brian Adam - 0
Avast security researchers have discovered 28 extensions for Chrome and Edge web browsers that contain malicious code. It is likely that the plug-ins could...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©