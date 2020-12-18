Drafting the terms of reference for the review of the Údarás na Gaeltachta election

- Advertisement -

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht says he hopes to begin ‘in the new year’ a review of the decision to end the Údarás na Gaeltachta election

The process of reviewing the structure of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta has begun.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Cambers stated in response to a Dáil question this week that he has asked officials of his department to draft the terms of reference for the review of Údarás promised in the government’s program.

“Good progress has already been made on this work and I look forward to receiving recommendations on it without delay so that the review can begin in the new year,” said Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers. .

Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, has been pressuring the Minister of State to announce the review for some time. but Chambers has so far declined to say when the review would begin.

He had also previously indicated that he was satisfied with the current structure of the Authority’s Board.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has promised to return to the Authority ‘s election if he becomes Taoiseach, but that promise did not materialize in the talks on the formation of the coalition government. The Program for Government agreed by Fianna Fáil with Fine Gael and the Green Party only promises a review of the Authority ‘s governance structure and the decision to end the election.

As part of his most recent Dáil question on the matter, Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson asked the Minister of State if he was still of the opinion that the current Board structure was satisfactory, but the Minister did not respond to that part of the question.

The Údarás election was abolished under the Gaeltacht Act 2012 and the number of board members was reduced from 20 to 12 members. Seven members are appointed by the Minister for the Gaeltacht, including the chairperson, and the county councils in which a Gaeltacht area has jurisdiction nominate five other members.