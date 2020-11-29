Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: the A New Power Awakens Part 2 DLC review

Lord Freeza, since his death at the hands of Trunks, has lived in an unbearable hell, harboring for years a visceral hatred and a feeling of deep revenge against the most despicable race in the universe: the saiyan. Re-emerged from the afterlife thanks to the Dragon Balls, at the hands of his faithful subordinates, the galactic tyrant heads to planet Earth with a single mission: to train to overcome the power of the golden warriors and to annihilate once and for all the filthy apes who dared challenge him.

All this, for fans of Dragon Ball Z is Dragon Ball Super, it is known history. The return of Freeza, first in the film “The Resurrection of F“and then in the anime series of 2015, it is a story already widely explored by the midquel work of Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece. Bandai Namco and CyberConnect 2, however, wanted to tell us again in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, in the second part of the DLC entitled “The awakening of a new power“.

Returning from Lord Beerus’ challenge in the first episode, in an expansion that left us anything but enthusiastic (read the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC 1 review here), we have once again exceeded our limits to achieve the coveted transformation of the Super Saiyan Blue and vanquish the reborn Freeza Army. Unfortunately, after saving the Earth once again, we realized that the expansion plan of CyberConnect 2’s action RPG would need more training before unleashing its full force.

The return of the Emperor

At the base of this DLC, as well as the previous one, there is a continuity problem. And that is that, in terms of narrative adaptation, the work done by CyberConnect2 waiver of fidelity towards the original material and he bends the script to some rather questionable playful choices. As for the story, therefore, many elements are taken for granted or told in a fairly approximate way: this is the case, for example, of the dynamics of the resurrection of Freeza, just sketched in a hasty opening with the sole purpose of catapulting us to the heart. of the action without an adequate context for those who would have liked to refresh their memory. The choices made by the developers, on the purely artistic side, underline the desire not to follow the narrative schemes of Super brand, and to remain somehow anchored to the structural and canonical dynamics of Dragon Ball Z.

This is why, therefore, some characters like Son Gohan maintain the same appearance of the Majin Buu Saga, and the same goes for the presence of Trunks and Goten (which in the original story are deliberately excluded from the battle) and the absence of the new soldiers of Freeza’s army: instead of the various Tagoma and Sorbet, in fact, CyberConnect2 has opted for the return of the old minions of the galactic Emperor, from Zarbon to Dodoria up to the Ginyu Squad in full force, however, without justifying in any way their resurrection together with their master.

They seemed to us decisions derived more from a productive laziness than from a real artistic need, especially considering the quite disappointing level of writing the DLC. The “Campaign” of “The Awakening of a New Power”, in fact, turned out rather dull on the narrative and directorial side, with cinematic sequences reduced to the bone and morbidly long dialogues, supported by overly static cutscenes.

As in the previous expansion, the team was only exalted in the final sequences, recovering the peculiar direction and design already shown during the main Kakarot Campaign: these are, however, moments too short to revive the fortunes of the additional content.

Overcoming divine limits

On the playful level, however, “A New Power Awakens Part 2“has proved more satisfying, but the news compared to its predecessor are far from overflowing. Compared to the epic sequence of battles against Lord Beerus, in fact, the narrative dynamics of the production offer greater variety in terms of content: the DLC begins right on the planet of the God of Destruction with a new training session for Goku and Vegeta, who are now wearing Whis’ training clothes.

As the two Saiyans continue their apprenticeship with the Angel of the Seventh Universe to overcome the limits of the Super Saiyan God, the Z Warriors on Earth must contend with the revived Freeza army. At this juncture, in the role of Piccolo and Gohan, the game re-enacts clashes in a way already seen in the past, both against the lower-ranking subordinates and against the Elite soldiers in the service of the villain.

The only novelty, in this sense, is represented by a mode that places the Z Warriors against a horde of 150 consecutive enemies. A gameplay choice that replicates the battle between the Grounders and Freeza’s henchmen in the film and anime series, and which slightly increases the product’s challenge rate. In reality this type of duel, which is repeated a couple of times, only repeats already experienced boss fights, and in our opinion it is not a disruptive addition to the content offer of the DLC.

Cross and delight of the second Kakarot add-on is also his high level of difficulty: right from the start, during the training sessions with Whis, the game puts you in front of levels of power to say the least immeasurable, which will make the experience really hard if you have not accumulated enough experience during the main campaign and the endgame.

In mode Limit Break Training, to be overcome absolutely if you want to progress in the DLC, you will have to defeat the Angel twice, first at level 130 and then to 140, and if your grade is below 100 it will be really hard to keep going without tiring.

Freeza’s henchmen oscillate, in turn, around degree 140, while the deadly villain (devastating especially in his golden form) has a power that amounts to 170. The sequel of battles against the icy Emperor is the most enjoyable moment of the DLC thanks to the short quick time events scattered over the course of the clashes, but we are a far cry from some of the best moments of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

In short, the second DLC is a content aimed mainly at those who have explored every nook and cranny of the main game and at the fanatics of completism, who have completed every training and carried out sufficient grinding to reach the heights of Super Saiyan Blue. For all the others, perhaps, a lesser difficulty would have been needed, perhaps with the possibility of automatically advancing up to an acceptable level to enjoy the “Resurrection of F” without getting too tired. But, after all, you know: to overcome one’s limits, a true Saiyan must prepare to face increasingly difficult challenges.

Card Warriors: the most powerful cards in the universe

Along with the release of the DLC, CyberConnect2 has finally rolled out the update that includes the Dragon Ball Z Card Warriors card game. Card Warriors is a separate mode, accessible through the initial menu or the special slot machines scattered throughout the game world. The development team has taken over some dynamics of Super Dragon Ball Heroes and the Colosseum mode of Xenoverse 2 to shape something completely new: rather than a hybrid between strategy game, fighting game and card game, along the lines of the two titles mentioned above, Card Warriors more reminiscent of the dynamics of a classic Yu-Gi-Oh with a fair amount of fanservice towards the work of Akira Toriyama. Even in the conformation of the battleground, the minigame is very reminiscent of the famous Konami card game, as well as the management of the cards, the power levels and the health points of each player closely reminded us of the good old Duel Monster.

The purpose of Card Warriors is to completely annihilate the opponent’s “life points” thanks to the attack values ​​of the components of our deck: in fact, with each hand, the player has a certain amount of energy points that can be spent in the summons of the various characters. These points, however, grow with the passing of turns and start from a very minimal value, which is why during the initial stages you will have to be content with placing only the weakest Warriors on the field.

Each of them has an attack amount and a specific amount of health: each fighter can attack, at each turn, the opponent’s life points directly but can also challenge rival cards to lower their offensive value and minimize the damage received. In this sense, a classic mathematical difference is applied between the Attack of our card and that of the opponent: the result of this calculation will also determine a consequent loss of the health of the weaker card, up to destroying it completely if the latter falls to zero.

Compose your deck it also requires a good dose of strategy, because a truly competitive deck will have to include cards with specific effects capable of enhancing various statistics and turning the match in your favor. Despite a rather basic regulation, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Card Warriors turned out to be a pleasant pastime and a minigame that will satisfy the lovers of collecting.

The pleasure of unpacking new card capsules that can be purchased with in-game currency is one of the main values ​​of the experience, especially thanks to theexcellent artistic realization of the cards. CyberConnect2 has worked quite well on the illustrations of each Warrior, which recall (as well as several iconic scenes of the anime series) to some of the most beautiful tables and illustrations of the great Akira Toriyama.