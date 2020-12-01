Dragon Quest 11S Review: The Definitive Edition lands on Xbox Game Pass

It sounds incredible, but it’s all true: for the third consecutive year, Square Enix has thrown open the gates to the wonderful and unforgettable world of Erdrea to invite Japanese RPG enthusiasts to try their hand at one of the most acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. We are of course talking about Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a Lost Age, which in 2018 we met and appreciated on PC and PlayStation 4, and not even a year later on Nintendo Switch. As slime fans will remember, this latest version was characterized by an avalanche of unpublished content and brilliant playful finds that even went to perfect an already layered and bewitching gameplay (for all the details we suggest you consult our review of Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch). On the flip side, the inevitable graphic compromises necessary to run DQXI on Nintendo’s hybrid machine significantly affected the technical sector of the product, which all in all managed to retain a more than satisfactory glance.

A year after the second arrival of Dragon Quest XI, the Definitive Edition of the role-playing game by Square Enix is ​​preparing to land on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One too, where it will be available on Game Pass from day one. The new version of the title, however, is not exactly a cross between the previous editions but, as explained to us by Hokuto Okamoto and Masayo Yagi in the course of a recent interview, it is a port of Dragon Quest XI S to which they have been made small technical improvements compared to what was seen on the Nintendo Switch last year. Anxious to verify the words of the development team and understand exactly how much “new and refined” there is in this umpteenth arrangement of Dragon Quest XI S – Definitive Edition, in the past few weeks we have taken on the role of the Lucente also on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X. Here we propose the report of our third (and last?) pilgrimage to the lands of Erdrea.

The unspeakable sufferings of the legendary Hero

Having extensively examined DQXI’s narrative canvas when Square Enix proposed it to us in its primeval form, this time we will not examine it again in detail, but we will limit ourselves to reporting the fundamental notions, in order to allow users at the first rodeo – and especially Xbox owners, who until now have only been able to admire the title with a spyglass – to understand the distressing themes touched by the plot.

The protagonist of the story is a fearless as well as generous child on whose slender shoulders the fate of the world weighs: he is in fact the reincarnation of the legendary hero known as the “Lucente”, and as such he has again assumed a human form since an ancient dark force intent on subduing the entire world of human beings, she has come back to life and has already unleashed her army of devils and demonic knights. The glorious destiny reserved for the Lucente, however, risks not being realized at all, due to a nefarious accident that took place immediately after his rebirth and that would even make him orphan. Raised by an elderly good-hearted fisherman, the Lucente will in fact be forced to walk a path studded with unspeakable suffering, unfortunate coincidences and distressing revelations, which from time to time will allow him to better understand his duties and identify the very source of the forces of bad.

Despite a very classic incipit, which at first sight could frighten newbies of the genre, arousing some legitimate suspicion on the goodness and above all on the originality of the narration, the plot of DQXI is anything but obvious, as already after the first sixty minutes as soon as the player is forced to deal with unexpected and unsettling twists, which precisely prepare the stage to host an often tragic and moving epic.

An epic and magnificent poem that has agreed to Dragon Quest XI a front row seat among the best JRPG of the last generation (for more details about the plot and the longevity of the product we recommend you read the review of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a Lost Era for PlayStation 4).

The grafts applied to the original model

If in recent years the plot of Dragon Quest XI has remained unchanged (we point out that the “S” version has introduced just a tiny portion of unpublished story placed between the first and second act of the campaign), the same cannot be said for the gameplay, which on the occasion of the debut on Nintendo Switch has instead undergone several changes: the same ones that owners of PC, PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One / Series X | S will be able to enjoy starting from next December 4th.

Strictly turn-based, the articulated combat system proposed by the original version of the game is almost intact, as the only change worthy of mention introduced by the Definitive Edition concerns the possibility of altering the speed of the clashes. During battles, not only can players assign the management of one or more characters to artificial intelligence, so that they do not have to manually restore lost HP or heal annoying status changes, but the S version of Dragon Quest XI allows to speed up all actions performed by party members and their opponents, eliminating waiting times.

As happened in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, users are in fact free to face the clashes (and only those) at normal, high or even frenetic speed, a choice that in practice makes it possible to accumulate large quantities of experience points in a very short window of time. It follows that at maximum speed you may in fact be able to compress even in a few hours the otherwise tiring and endless days of grinding required at the time by the original version of the title.

Described in our previous discussion, the other relevant innovations introduced by the S version of Dragon Quest XI they should be searched for, for example, in Quick Commands, that is a menu made up of precious shortcuts useful to recall at any time the Portable Forge, the hero’s faithful horse, the Photo Mode and a whole series of new functions designed to greatly simplify the player’s life.

Compared to the edition published in 2018, even the exploratory phases have benefited from some pleasant tweaks: not only the development team has introduced new mounts, such as the chilling Iron Maiden or the now iconic Koguar, but all the monsters overwhelmed by the horse of the protagonist donate to the party the experience points that this would have obtained after defeating them in battle, provided that the level of the same is still lower than that of the cast. Also, to the delight of the most experienced and nostalgic users, Square Enix has seen fit to equip Dragon Quest XI S with a mechanic inspired by the JRPG of the 90s and which now forces the titular fighters to follow the Hero on the game map and really keep him company during his long wanderings. The new edition of DQXIS it also inherited the Japanese dubbing from the Nintendo Switch version absent on PlayStation 4 and PC, which conquered us with superb acting performances and vocal combinations more apt than those proposed by the English-speaking track, and above all the 2D mode, which in specific moments of the campaign allows the player to transform the product into a title to 16bit and even undergo extra challenges not present in the 3D counterpart.

Is the third garment the best?

If you have come this far, you are probably wondering if this third and latest version of the product can really embody the concept of “final edition” and represent the ultimate solution to enjoy a masterpiece like Dragon Quest XI without any kind of compromise. Well, there is no concrete answer, because if the primitive edition for PC and PS4 aimed to satisfy the most demanding users in terms of graphics, and the one for Nintendo Switch relied on the possibility of using the title also in portability, the third proposal by Square Enix has a goal still different: fluidity.

Being a port of the edition already available on the hybrid car of the Kyoto House, also this time the glance of Dragon Quest XI S does not compare with the original. Less sharp and detailed, the landscapes are much duller than we met them in 2018, due to lighting unable to adequately perform its task: the interiors of the buildings, a vegetation, a a little miserable and the armor that was once shining and detailed, but which today is instead opaque and cheap.

Already lacking on Nintendo Switch, the antialiasing filter continues to not mask the edges that afflict polygonal models in the least. which consequently in the Definitive Edition immediately catch the eye. A shortcoming that all in all we could subscribe to the low-performing hardware of the hybrid console, but which in this case is absolutely unforgivable, especially if we consider that the original product was almost devoid of edges.

Nonetheless, the new Definitive Edition of Dragon Quest XI it partially compensates for its shortcomings with much sought-after 4k resolution support, almost instant load times (especially on Xbox Series X) and a frame rate that is not only granite, but even doubled.

In fact, if the PC version reached a maximum of 30 fps, Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and the new generation machines run stably at 60 fps, both during the exploratory phases and in the middle of the turn-based battles (which on balance they benefit only in “Free Movement” mode, ie when the player can move his characters inside the arena and prevent them from waiting motionless for their turn). Non-essential precautions, but which at the same time we cannot and must not in any way diminish, also because they meet the needs of those who prefer performance to visual rendering.