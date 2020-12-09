Drawn to Life Two Realms Review: Two worlds for one great adventure

Before Scribblenauts even managed to build a reputation in the field of children’s video games, its own development team, 5th Cell, had already planted the seeds of their artistic vision through the publication of Drawn to Life. Class of 2007, the title – an exclusive for Nintendo DS – was a rather simple but peculiar product, in which the user had to intervene with his own hand on specific elements of the game with drawings made via touchscreen and stylus. In 2009 that formula was replicated among the pixels of a sequel episode, The Next Chapter (more details in our review of Drawn to Life The Next Chapter), which however culminated in an ending in stark contrast to the lighthearted tones of the narrative, centered around on the drama of the protagonist, Mike, following a car accident.

A sleep that curiously also struck the series as such, which remained in the limbo of forgotten indie productions for more than a decade: to be correct, eleven years exactly. Today the silence is finally broken thanks to the collaboration between some of the historical authors, a different developer -Digital Continue- and a brand new publisher, that 505 Games to which we owe jewels of the caliber of Indivisible and Last Day of June. Drawn to Life Two Realms then lands on PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, continuing the story of the original cast of characters. A return from which, useless to turn around, it was legitimate to expect something more significant.

Two worlds, one adventure

Drawn to Life: Two Realms is not afraid of the huge time gap that separates it from the releases of its predecessors, since it takes up the story exactly from that conclusion that so displaced young fans of the franchise. Awakened from a coma, and after having metabolized the loss of both parents in that tragic car crash, the blond Mike is now in apparent harmony with the world of human beings, oblivious of the adventures lived in the fantastic kingdom of Raposa.

Yet a shadowy danger threatens to break the peace of the boy and all his loved ones, which is why Mari, from the top of the village of Rapoville, decides to contact the Creator to help his unsuspecting friend in flesh and blood. In this case, the fox asks the divinity to awaken the legendary Hero, the only one able to cross the threshold of planet Earth and remedy any problem. Those who know Drawn to Life should well know that the Creator is none other than the one who sits on this side of the screen, and that the Hero is equivalent to a mannequin waiting to be modeled at the total discretion of whoever is playing.

Therefore, as always, the first thing to do is to shape your avatar from scratch with the help of a common creation tool, a virtual case made of colored pencils and buckets, stamps and stickers of different types. The case is generous in content from the beginning, and is then enriched with new cosmetic elements with the continuation of the Story Mode.

On the other hand, on PC, where we were able to test the title, the experience takes a huge step back from the first two chapters, deprived of those tactile commands that gave the phases of design and creative composition the immediacy necessary to be fully appreciated. . With the mouse – or, even worse, with the pad – each operation is rather cumbersome, which is why it is plausible that most users end up relying on the few character models pre-composed by the dev team, perhaps replacing some single portion of the body for fun.

After this first “à la god game” moment, the plot returns to take over. Its unraveling is closely linked with the adventure component that acts as a common thread, in which the Hero finds himself a spectator of the continuous question and answer between the various non-player characters, shuttling between two very distinct world maps, both with an isometric view: the imaginative Rapoville, on one side, and the earthly Belleview, on the other.

From this point of view the work proves to be mainly story driven; in fact, there is little to do except physically move from one place to another in the setting – always taken by a directional arrow – and passively follow the evolution of the script. Unfortunately, this is a narrative development with slow rhythms and, for most of the hours of play, very stingy with even minimally engaging situations.

Even the phases of connection between one event and another are rather poor in things to do, linked to the mere need to collect stickers and coins, paint some scenographic object and, after the campaign is over, manage the transition from one realm to another as desired. other – and a fairly superfluous day / night cycle – to find some useful challenges for advancement. And it is precisely in front of these “tests” that the second playful soul of Two Realms emerges, since it is here that the experience turns for a few moments towards the shores of the classic platformer.

Platforming between toys

In practice, when the player encounters one of the many NPCs that dot the two kingdoms, the latter usually expose his personal problem of the moment to the Hero.

To solve it, we find ourselves catapulted into a variable number of two-dimensional rooms, receptacles for little animals – the so-called “toys” – to escape from which it is necessary to cross the exit portals. In order for them to open, the user will have to satisfy more or less precise requests: now get rid of all the enemies in the field, now escort some of them up to specific fences, now simply reach the vanishing point to go to the next level. It also happens very often to be faced with a type of stage that requires, before actually going into action, to arrange specific toys within the scenario in a logical way, by means of a grid editor.

Unlike the “adventurous” aspect, the platform side of Drawn to Life: Two Realms proves to have some tricks up its sleeve that are revealed when the advanced game phases arrive, when the jumping and moving actions they begin to contaminate themselves with a more articulated and enigmatic level design. However, it is important not to expect miracles: the gameplay is blatantly designed to please an audience of school age and very inexperienced, and in general all the mechanics of interaction with the scenario lack refinement.

Similarly, unexpectedly, the title lacks lack of finesse also from a technical point of view. While the art setup isn’t unpleasant – curated by some of the personalities engaged in the old portable iterations -, the Steam edition of Two Realms wont lose a few frames too many on the way and even hides small, incomprehensible bugs related to loading screens. Nothing compromising, but a further mole on the skin of a production that is already quite out of focus.