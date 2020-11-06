Drew Harris was invited to appear before the. Committee

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, suggested that the Garda Commissioner be brought before the committee to answer questions about the ‘lack of work’ being done by the organization in providing Irish-speaking gardaí in the Gaeltacht.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to be invited to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht next month to answer questions about the Garda Síochána ‘s breach of its obligations in relation to the Irish language.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, recommended that Drew Harris, the Commissioner of the Garda Síochána, be brought before the committee to answer questions about the “lack of work” being done by the organization in relation to Irish speaking gardaí. available in the Gaeltacht.

Commenting on information provided to the committee by An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, the TD said that committee members should receive “answers” from the Garda Commissioner regarding the news that they are in breach of language law. .

An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill told the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht last month that he seems to have “no other choice” but to submit a special report to the Houses of the Oireachtas to say that the Garda Síochána is violating on their obligations towards the Irish language.

The breach of the language law by An Garda Síochána relates to their duty to employ sufficient Gardaí with fluent Irish to work in the Gaeltacht.

According to the latest figures, only half of the Gardaí, 51 out of 99, who serve Gaeltacht areas, were fluent in Irish.

The Garda Síochána authorities promised to address the lack of fluency in Irish in the Gaeltacht nine years ago and Rónán Ó Domhnaill says that it is “poor news” that they have not yet done so.

An Coimisinéir Teanga told the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht recently that he had received word that a letter was “on the way” from the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, about his lack of Gardaí with Irish in the Gaeltacht.

An Coimisinéir Teanga told Tuairisc.ie that he is “still considering the matter” and is still awaiting the letter from the Garda Commissioner.

In any case where it considers that the recommendations of an investigation have not been properly implemented within a reasonable period of time, An Coimisinéir Teanga may lay a report on the matter before the Houses of the Oireachtas and Rónán Ó Domhnaill has stated that he will do so. in the case of the Gardaí if he does not receive a satisfactory response from Harris.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan criticized the Gardaí for the nine-year delay in meeting their commitments to the Gaeltacht and both said it was “absurd” that the measure was not they have still done.

An Coimisinéir Teanga stated that it would make a “judgment” on submitting a report to the Houses of the Oireachtas once it had screened the contents of the letter promised by the Gardaí to see if there was any “way out of the stalemate with An Garda Síochána”.

In 2011, the former Language Commissioner, Seán Ó Cuirreáin, received a complaint about the lack of fluent Irish speaking Gardaí on duty in Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal Gaeltacht and found that the management of the Garda Síochána was breaking the law.

Under subsection 33 (2) of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, the Commissioner of the Garda Síochána has a duty to place Gardaí with fluent Irish on duty “in so far as is practicable”.

It was decided at that time to establish a new recruitment system to ensure that Gardaí with good language ability would be available to the Gaeltacht areas of the country.

According to the latest figures, 58 new Gardaí with fluent Irish have since been recruited under this new system but more than half of these new Gardaí have been deployed outside the Gaeltacht. 23 of the new recruits are based in the Gaeltacht or in areas serving the Gaeltacht but 35 of the new Gardaí who are fluent in Irish are located in areas other than that.

It was agreed that with the establishment of the new recruitment system for Gardaí le Gaeilge that a “reasonable amount of time” would be required to address the problem. An Coimisinéir Teanga has stated that it is “difficult to argue that a reasonable amount of time has not elapsed” since the recommendations on the matter were made in 2011.