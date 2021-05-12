fat someone is imitating semi real life mario kart with a drone

Where many people at real-life Mario Kart think of those go-karts driving around Tokyo, they are wrong. It is no longer allowed there anyway, but you also do not have to travel to Japan for a good pot of real-life Mario Kart. Okay, fair is fair, Ian Padgham rides his drone more than he rides the Mario characters, in real life, but in the end there are a lot of Mario elements in the video. Watch:

Drones can capture much more than just the Zaanse Schans at dawn, or the gigantic tulip fields in the Bollenstreek. With a little creativity you can recreate a real-life Mario Kart level with it. A lawn mower is also useful. Ian Padgham did and the end result is brilliant.

Self-flying Skydio drone

Ian used a Skydio drone combined with a large lawn mower to make the video. The upside is that the Skydio drone can fly autonomously, so Padgham only had to race his lawn mower like crazy to make the video. In addition, he shows a fine example of acting, combined with very creative post-editing talent.

Now Ian Padgham is not just any farmer with a good idea: he is an indie filmmaker who loves gaming. Padgham tells TheVerge : “The footage itself was already fairly stable, so I could just record it in After Effects and Cinema 4D. I had to make tracking possible and create a topo map of the building. After that it was just a matter of coming up with ideas, creating resources and characters and putting everything together. ”

Eyes on the drone

Sounds like a breeze, but in the Netherlands it is officially not allowed what Padgham does enthusiastically. When you fly a drone , you have to keep an eye on it at all times, which also applies if you fly the drone itself. A drone should always be viewed through a pair of human eyes. But, in this case, it is fine for us in the Netherlands to just view the drone images with two eyes: it looks so cool, this is way too difficult to recreate so nicely anyway.