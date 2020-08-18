Tech NewsRobotics

Drones: compulsory license postponed for recreational use: that’s when

By Brian Adam
0
0
Drones, ENAC: compulsory license postponed for recreational use: that's when
Drones: Compulsory License Postponed For Recreational Use: That's When

Must Read

Mobile

Motorola Razr V3 is turning 16 and we remember it

Brian Adam - 0
Sixteen summers ago we met the Motorola Razr V3, a device that quickly became a fashion and pop culture icon for its design; surely you had...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft is committed to the environment: “By 2030 we will no longer produce waste”

Brian Adam - 0
The latest news from Microsoft was not the best, especially the announcement of the layoff of 1,000 employees. To remedy this, the Redmond company...
Read more
Robotics

Drones: compulsory license postponed for recreational use: that’s when

Brian Adam - 0
If you are among those who have drones for recreational use, the news that comes from ENAC (National Civil Aviation Authority) may interest you....
Read more
Apps

Google Assistant launches ‘Family Bell’ ads and sends voice messages to a specific speaker

Brian Adam - 0
He Google Assistant It is preparing for the new normality of back to school, wherein many areas of the world distance classes are going...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Drones, ENAC: compulsory license postponed for recreational use: that's when

If you are among those who have drones for recreational use, the news that comes from ENAC (National Civil Aviation Authority) may interest you. In fact, for the moment the issue of the compulsory license has been put on “suspension”.

More precisely, as you can read on the official ENAC website, it was “suspended until 1 September 2020 the requirement of art. 21 c.1 of the ENAC Regulation ‘Remotely Piloted Air Vehicles’“Put simply, until that day it will not be mandatory to have a pilot certificate for those who drive a drone for recreational purposes with a weight of up to 25kg. Apparently, this postponement seems to have become necessary following a cyber attack.

However, there are no extensions for those who use professional drones. In short, one is made a distinction between recreational and professional use. In any case, it is important that all those who use drones are informed about the latest news from ENAC. For this reason, we advise you to jump on occasionally Official Twitter profile of the National Civil Aviation Authority.

For the rest, if you are interested in this world but have never studied it in-depth, we advise you to take a look at our card dedicated to drones, where you can find various articles that may interest you.

Related Articles

Mobile

Motorola Razr V3 is turning 16 and we remember it

Brian Adam - 0
Sixteen summers ago we met the Motorola Razr V3, a device that quickly became a fashion and pop culture icon for its design; surely you had...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft is committed to the environment: “By 2030 we will no longer produce waste”

Brian Adam - 0
The latest news from Microsoft was not the best, especially the announcement of the layoff of 1,000 employees. To remedy this, the Redmond company...
Read more
Apps

Google Assistant launches ‘Family Bell’ ads and sends voice messages to a specific speaker

Brian Adam - 0
He Google Assistant It is preparing for the new normality of back to school, wherein many areas of the world distance classes are going...
Read more
Apps

Spotify, the CEO: “You can’t make records every three or four years”, artists in revolt

Brian Adam - 0
Storm on the CEO of SpotifyDaniel Ek, who was interviewed by Music Ally, spoke about the situation on the music market, attracting quite a...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Windows 10, new Start menu: here’s how to activate it immediately

Brian Adam - 0
Following the first signs of a few weeks ago, we return to the topic of new Windows 10 Start menu, expected by many users....
Read more
Space tech

Space tourist travel: will be available soon (for those who can afford it)

Brian Adam - 0
On 31 October 2014 the first flight test of a very particular aircraft was carried out: the spaceplane. The aircraft is designed for fly...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©