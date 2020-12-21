Drugs and prostitutes: the documentary that reveals the listening to Diego Maradona and the Neapolitan camorra

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Diego Maradona’s link with the Giuliano clan, the rowdy family that dominated the neighborhoods of Naples for decades, was born the same day that the Italian club paid a record figure for its pass for the time: 10 and a half million dollars. Part of that sum came directly from the city’s mafia.

On July 5, 1984, during the press conference held as part of Diego’s official presentation, a journalist took the floor and asked him: “Do you know what the camorra is, and that your money is everywhere?” As few times in his life, the Ten I didn’t know what to answer. Nervous, Corrado ferlainoNapoli president rushed to take the microphone from him, told the reporter that he had made an “offensive” query and kicked him out. “Napoli works and has good ethics,” he said.

At that time, Diego probably had no idea who was behind the Neapolitan mafia or how they acted. But soon after, as he became a demigod for the club and also for the city, the Giuliano became part of his life. A bond that at first seemed harmless to him, and which gradually took over his will.

This relationship between Diego and the Neapolitan camorra, led by the mafia boss Carmine Giuliano, is exposed through unpublished footage that revealed Diego Maradona, the British documentary Asif kapadia released last year. After the death of the soccer star, the film became a rage once again and is among the most chosen content by users of the DIRECTV GO streaming platform at the regional level.

In the documentary, Diego himself spoke of the beginnings of his link with the Camorra: “They put me on a motorcycle, we went to Forcella (a neighborhood with dark alleys in the center of Naples) … I arrived and the table was ready for eat. I had a rifle here next to me. They seemed The Untouchables, Al Capone… We ate and Carmine told me: ‘Any problem you have is also our problem’. And he told me he was protecting us in Naples. For me it was all new, like a movie ”.

Diego took Napoli to the top. In the 1986/87 season he gave him his first Scudetto and an Italian Cup. In the 1988/89 season he won the UEFA Cup and the second Scudetto, and the following year he won the Italian Super Cup. For the Neapolitans, Fluff he was their hero, the savior who chose his people to free them from the subjugation of the powerful in the North. “Perhaps he was the best footballer in history, but the cost he had to pay was too high”, Said in the documentary Fernando Signorini, physical trainer of Ten during the best stage of his career.

Signorini’s words could not have been more precise. During his glory years at Napoli, Diego’s bond with the Giulianos deepened, hand in hand with his relationship with drugs. Drug trafficking and also the exploitation of prostitution were businesses controlled by the camorra. “I think Diego hadn’t wondered at all if it was okay or not to hang out with a rowdy, someone who was wanted by the law. He was like that, a person who did not deny himself to anyone. And those were parties with people who adored him ”, he said in 2019 Luigi giuliano, nephew of Carmine Giuliano, in the middle Voce Di Napoli, about the soccer star’s link with the Neapolitan mafia.

For the gangsters, showing off the friendship of the best player in the world was a way to show his power. And for Diego, there was no problem in that link. “I would go out and meet people who asked to take a picture with me. And I cannot ask for the identity document of everyone with whom I took a photo. Later it appeared in the newspapers that someone was a rowdy, “he said in an interview with the Italian Channel 5.

Sometimes, the encounters of Ten with the mafia they were at private events, such as family dinners or an intimate gathering. But he also went to the public opening of premises that had the support of the camorra. For the simple fact of attending and taking photos with the people who were there, the mafia gave him a gold watch. This is how at some point he came to have many of these valuables and they became almost a fetish for him.

What Diego did not see was the other side of the coin: “I never asked the camorra for anything, they gave me the security of knowing that nothing would happen to my two daughters. The problem is that once you trust the camorra, you become their property “. The calls made to him to have his presence in different types of events became more and more frequent.

Diego’s relationship with the Camorra was an open secret in Naples, but garbage cannot be hidden forever under the rug. In a series of searches carried out on the Giuliano properties, some photos of the Ten with various mob bosses. Then they were published: the Police were too close to the heads of the family. And the exposure that the footballer had, instead of benefiting them, began to harm them.

It was under these circumstances that the Italian police carried out Operation China, a follow-up to alleged phone calls between the soccer star and the Camorra, in which they coordinate drug deliveries and the link with prostitution is exposed. In the aforementioned documentary, one of the wiretaps was revealed, which dates from January 7, 1991.

-Hi Diego?

-Yes.

“Well, give me the address.”

“Yes, I … I’m at the Airone.”

“The Airone on Calle Manzoni?”

-Exact. Felice is going to find you. Is a friend of mine.

“Is he going to come get me?”

-Yes.

-What time is it?

“It’s 3.30.

“3.30?” So is 4 o’clock okay?

-If it is okay. Do you have two girls?

“Yes, yes… So, are you close?”

“At the Airone.”

“At the Airone?”

“On Petrarca Street.”

-OK, good bye!

-Bye.

“Ah, Diego, wait!” My son wants to say “hello” to you.

-Okay.

-Hi Diego!

-Hello.

“What happened in Turin?”

“Not much, unfortunately.”

“We were unlucky.”

-Yes.

“But we’re going to make it anyway.”

—Yes, they are sons of f …

“Are you going to leave Napoli or are you going to stay?”

-I do not know.

“Well … bye bye.”

-Bye.

Some time after the presentation of the documentary, Asif Kapadia referred to this unusual conversation as an example of what the figure of Diego meant: in the middle of such an unconventional talk, the request for a greeting to the Neapolitan god.

The Italian journalist Simone di meo He explained: “Prostitution was handled by the Camorra. Diego called a woman who was part of the criminal system of Forcella, that is, she was from the Giuliano clan”.

Another listening was also revealed, dating from January 23 of that year, in which Diego does not participate but does two other people apparently talking about him.

-Hello.

-Hello how are you?

“You never showed up last night and a guy came asking for some drugs.” Marado… He came here, he wanted women and drugs.

-Yes…

-Okay. When Carmela (N. de la R .: one of the women who handled prostitution in the city) come back we solve it.

-Okay.

-Bye Bye.

-Bye.

On March 24 of that year, Diego played his last game with Napoli’s number 10 jersey, in the 4-1 defeat against Sampdoria. He scored the only Neapolitan goal, a penalty, which he would later call “the saddest goal of my life.” At the end of that meeting He tested positive for cocaine in an anti-doping control and the Italian Federation suspended him for 15 months.

Everyone in Italy had known for a long time that Diego used, but he had never been exposed in a control. “Maybe other players urinated for himI don’t know ”, said the Napoli president later. But at some point everything changed: on the day of the positive doping, not even he, Corrado Ferlaino, was at the club.

Without the possibility of doing what he loved the most, Diego traveled to Buenos Aires and On the afternoon of April 26, he was arrested by the Federal Police for possession of drugs in a search carried out in an apartment in Caballito. He was detained for one night and was released the next day, after posting a bail of $ 20,000. “They destroyed his life. Without football there was nothing to do, “he said. Claudia Villafañe in the Asif Kapadia documentary.

In September 1991 a Naples judge sentenced Diego to 14 months in prison, finding him guilty of possession of cocaine. The sentence came after an agreement between the prosecutor and the defense attorney for the Ten, so he did not have to go to jail, but only had to pay a financial fine.

I KEEP READING

|