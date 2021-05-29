Dublin Airport passenger surprises mother seconds after her heartbreaking text

Things you love to see.

One Dublin Airport passenger surprised his mother who was missing him dearly this week.

Bryan, who is “Irish living in Netherlands and having a lovely time”, gave his mam a shock just seconds after she sent him a heartbreaking text.

He told his followers in a tweet that has since gone insanely viral: “Mam just text me this”.

Her text read: “Love you loads. See you very soon as soon as we are allowed to travel.”

He replied on his Twitter saying: “Little does she know I’ve just arrived in Dublin and I am on the way to surprise them at the gaff after 6 months of not seeing them.”

Be prepared to see plenty of these type of stories as Dublin Airport is set to welcome back tourists again in July as non-essential international travel finally makes a return.

International travel will be allowed from July 19, with Irish holidaymakers allowed to leave the country and tourists allowed into the country.

Europe’s digital green-cert will be in operation which will allow those who are fully vaccinated, have produced a negative COVID test result from the previous 72 hours, or who have fully recovered from COVID to travel in the EU.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin spoke on the restriction ease earlier today.

He said: “I understand the importance of our aviation and tourism sectors.

“International connectivity is critical to this country’s success and place in the world and many jobs and livelihoods across the country depend on it.”

Martin understands the “pent up desire of very many people to have a break overseas or to welcome friends and family from abroad.

“But I also understand very clearly the need to get this right and to make sure we restore international travel in a safe and sustainable way.

“At my most recent meeting with European Leaders last week, we confirmed our support for EU Digital COVID Certificates for travel within the EU. Today the government agreed to fully operate that scheme from 19 July.

“This will facilitate a return to international travel in accordance with clear safety protocols,” he concluded.