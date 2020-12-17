Dublin hurling star Liam Rushe appointed to the Board of Foras na Gaeilge

Latest news

A new chair of the cross-border organisation’s board is expected to be appointed early in the new year

Liam hurhe, the Dublin hurling star, has been appointed to the board of the cross – border language organization Foras na Gaeilge.

It was also announced that two other board members, Máire Ní Neachtain and Sorcha Ní Chéidigh, had been reappointed for a period of one year.

Liam Rushe, an accountant with PWC, has been on the Dublin senior hurling team since 2009 and has won the Leinster title and one national league. He has won two All-Star awards.

St. Patrick’s of Palmerstown club and was educated through Irish in primary and post-primary school.

The appointments were approved at a meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council yesterday.

Liam Rushe. Picture: INPHO / Laszlo Geczo

DMinister for the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said they were looking forward to engaging with the new Board. They thanked the former Chairman of the Board, Pól Ó Gallchóir, “for his work and his positive input during his term which was in the interests of An Foras Teanga and the language in general throughout the island”.

A new chair of the cross-border organisation’s board is expected to be appointed early in the new year. Further appointments will also be made in the new year.

Three other new members were appointed to the Board last month, the barrister and former president of Conradh na Gaeilge, Dáithí Mac Cárthaigh, Dr Neasa Ní Chiaráin, a linguist at Trinity College, and Ola Majekodunmi, a broadcaster with Raidió na Life.

Foras na Gaeilge has been on a half-board for some time because vacancies could not be filled due to the political stalemate in Stormont.

