DuckDuckGo is updated by adding directions in Apple Maps

DuckDuckGo is the browser that I use right now on all the devices I use. I have put Google aside for its lack of privacy and being consistent I must use a search engine that respects my ideas. That does the “duck” browser and with the latest update, I can use the directions offered to me through Apple Maps being sure that no one else knows where I am going or have been.

Privacy is synonymous with DuckDuckGo and Apple Maps. A good tandem

One of the biggest drawbacks of Google Maps is the little privacy it has, as long as you have not previously configured it and even so, you must be very careful that it does not change the parameters unilaterally. Therefore, if you want to go anywhere, without the world knowing, you must use Apple Maps. Much more private although less effective.

The problem arose when we wanted to get directions through the Web. The data was exposed, until now that the most private web browser has been updated:

We have been providing users with mapping features within DuckDuckGo Search for many years, improving them more accurately along the way. Adding the dark mode, local query and more. We are now delighted to announce a big step forward with the entering private addresses, as usual. With our embedded maps, powered by Apple’s MapKit JS framework, already familiar to millions of users. Route planning was a missing piece of DuckDuckGo Search. Integrating it means that our maps now have the functionality you expected with the privacy you deserve, without shortcuts.

This means that when DuckDuckGo users search for locations and maps, they will see an overview of their route, distance, and travel time for driving or walking. privately.

DuckDuckGo remains private by definition. The browser when sending location information, isolates it from any personal information and is discarded after use, which allows us to provide completely anonymous results.

There are no excuses not to use this search engine, which works like a charm. Also valid for both macOS and iOS.