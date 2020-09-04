Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that pubs and restaurants no longer have to keep track of what each individual customer eats.

However, Leo Varadkar said, they must be able to prove that people ate a meal that was € 9 or more.

He was referring to the controversial rule introduced by the Government that pubs and restaurants must keep an account of the food that people order for 28 days.

The Tánaiste stated that there have been very few instances where hotels have pretended to be providing food.

The small number of hotels that do not comply with the rules needs to be addressed, he said.

He pointed out that the introduction of the new rule was not to impose an additional burden on compliant hotels.