Dunrog Review: a roguelike to forget

Releasing a hard and pure old school roguelike, two weeks apart from heavyweights of the likes of Spelunky 2 (here the review of Spelunky 2) e Hades (here instead the review of Hades), it must not have been easy for OnionMilk, a small Polish team author of productions far less ambitious than the aforementioned gems.

Dunrog, available on Steam for less than € 13, aims at a super-narrow niche of old-school roguelike and dungeon crawler enthusiasts, while still winking at a younger audience thanks to its voxels, which can’t help bring to mind a certain Minecraft, and a multiplayer co-op that will be introduced in the coming weeks. A laudable attempt on paper, to try to bring two groups of users closer together, thus at the antipodes, but which without substance inevitably leads to failure, or at least mediocrity.

An infinite tower

Nothing is missing from the appeal, not even some intuition that you try to slightly change the cards on the table. As per tradition, the title offers a basic plot which, while bringing up interesting concepts such as the cabala and the Jewish conception of the soul, is immediately underdeveloped and in-depth, soon revealing itself as a mere justification for the playful component.

The wizard Generator is at the center of the most classic of evil plans: to conquer the universe by trapping the soul of the mysterious Demonion. To do this, the antagonist has created portals through which he can move through places and dimensions. In the shoes of his faithful servant, we will not be able to help but attend helpless to his delusions of omnipotence and remain to look after the tower / headquarters of the mad magician, also because the first layer of our soul is inextricably linked to that place due to a spell, and therefore we will find ourselves wandering in a real limbo from which not even death can free us.

In full roguelike style, every time the health points reach zero we will inevitably return to the “starting line”, with nothing in hand except the experience accumulated in the meantime. To earn our freedom we will have to chase Generator and stop his mad plan: nothing more, nothing less. Basic plot, we said, narrated through approximate video sequences and with a dubbing worthy of a Z series film. A constant throughout the production, in particular in the presence of the grunts and hilarious noises emitted by the creatures that will appear in front of us in the various dungeons (clearly recorded with makeshift means, and recited amateur by one, maximum two people in total).

Even the play structure, as already mentioned, is as classic as possible for the genre: you will have to make your way through various levels hidden behind the portals, eliminating monsters and creatures of all kinds, including wolves, skeletons, goblins and curious hybrids, up to accumulate enough kills to activate the portal to the next level. All trying to survive as long as possible.

The centerpiece of the gameplay revolves around combat pure and simple, albeit with a quite rich and varied arsenal, and with some interesting twists: axes, swords and spears (also in dual wielding) are in fact accompanied not only by bows and crossbows (which, based on the elemental type of the equipped quiver, will inflict extra damage), but also by magical runes that they offer offensive and support spells (from healing to speed and stamina) and from substantially anything you will find around. A peculiar feature that is particularly useful in a type of experience in which every death translates into the complete loss of equipment, and where the finding of a weapon is never guaranteed from the beginning.

With a touch of irony, the team defines its Dunrog as a “First Person Thrower”, and in fact you can pick up vases, urns, paintings (present in industrial quantities in the levels) and even limbs detached from the enemies to throw at the opponents, if your favorite weapon should be destroyed at the most beautiful and you do not have time, due to the lack pause function, to select something useful from the inventory in the middle of a fight.

Dying will take you back to the main hall of the tower, after losing everything you have accumulated in your last journey (armor, amulets, rings, potions, everything) except the objects you decide to keep by throwing them between one portal and another, and the competence acquired with the various types of weapons, which will increase from kill to kill making your attacks more effective. The random factor of the loot, however, requires a constant alternation between the different lethal tools, in order to avoid finding yourself in the shoes of an excellent archer unable to use – for example – the hatchets, but it is already at this juncture that something starts to creak.

A dungeon of problems

The first impact with Dunrog is indeed terrible in many ways: the difficulty, for example, is monstrously high from the start, and you will almost always find yourself forced to resort to ranged weapons as the only guarantee of survival, thus ending up unbalancing your statistics. Very unpleasant is also the need for exploit bugs of which the game is afflicted in order to resist a few more minutes. The artificial intelligence sometimes remains immobile despite ending up in the limited range of detection, and in other cases it ignores the blows received or gets stuck in some stone or wall (all with a fairly disconcerting frequency).

Then, when, with difficulty, you manage to improve your skills with certain weapons, it will undoubtedly be satisfying to see the health bar of the enemies go down faster than in the first few bars, but this will not exclude the possibility of die from a glitch that causes your avatar to get stuck somewhere, or that makes monster melee attacks ranged for no apparent reason. Additionally, you may not encounter any healing items for an entire level, due to the procedural generation mechanics of the title.

This dynamic guarantees a minimum of variety to the gameplay, as well as the presence, also random, of stronger and larger variants of the common mobs.

Alterations that, a bit like the different qualitative grades of weapons, will have different colors and power values. Although there is always an overabundance of enemies – sometimes really exaggerated and frustrating when you find yourself surrounded and with no healing in sight – it will be sufficient to eliminate the number indicated on the screen to activate a new portal in a position that is also random (but at least indicated on the map). It will therefore become possible to teleport to the next level, which, as mentioned, changes every time and makes the outcome of each game unpredictable: the real strength of every self-respecting roguelike.

Dunrog’s list of problems continues, however, even at this juncture, with aextreme repetition of the proposed situations which is further exacerbated by a level design that is in fact non-existent, entrusted as it is to the random generation. In addition to offering mostly unbalanced positive or negative games (suspiciously easy or too difficult), theuninspired art direction and below the minimum wage of Dunrog it offers glimpses that are all too similar to each other, with different biomes more for reasons of palette than of actual characterization. The voxel graphics, if well exploited and contextualized, can have its charm, but OnionMilk has carried out the proverbial “homework”, at times bordering on the ridiculous, as in the aforementioned narrative cutscenes.

For this time, therefore, no big indie surprise coming from Poland: an incredibly flourishing development scene, which could, however, already redeem itself in the coming weeks with the promising Ghostrunner (if you want to learn more, here you will find our tried by Ghostrunner).