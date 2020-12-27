During the RBD reunion, Dulce María opened her heart in an Instagram post: “This year has been hard and full of challenges”

- Advertisement -

After a long wait, former members of RBD they met again on the night of December 26 on stage, and performed the hits that catapulted the youth band to international fame.

Anahí, Christopher Von Uckerman, Maite Perroni and Christian Chávez joined their voices in a concert that was held virtually by COVID-19. And while they sang songs like “A little of your love”, “Save me” or “Just stay in silence”, Dulce María shared on her Instagram account the first Christmas postcard in which she appears with her newborn daughter.

The artist who gave life to the indomitable Roberta Pardo in Rebel, posed with her husband, producer Paco Álvarez, and her baby, María Paula, in front of the tree of their house, decorated with colored lights, and in the caption, shared a reflection, after a very complicated 2020.

“This year has been hard and full of challenges for everyone … However, I am sure that we all have something to be thankful for … God sent the greatest gift of life in such a difficult year, a year that has made us learn to reflect and value what is really important, the people who care about you, how little we need to be happy, and how much we we need the things that cannot be bought, put your energy and your heart on what is essential and stay away from those who do you wrong or what does not make you happy “, began the protagonist of Fake identity.

Although he recognized that this Christmas he misses the big family gatherings, he explained that she is grateful for enjoying them with her husband and baby, a star that fills them “with tenderness and hope”.

“I hope that this Christmas hope, love, peace and empathy for others will be reborn. It is the first Christmas that I have not spent with my whole family (parents, sisters, nieces, etc …). But it is also the first Christmas that I spend with MY family, the first that we have formed thanks to God full of love and with this little piece of heaven, my star that fills us with tenderness and hope. We send you a big hug, it is time to thank all that we do have, starting with life. May God bless you and fill you with light and love ”, he added.

At the beginning of October, in a direct from Instagram, Dulce María revealed the reasons that prevented her from joining the ex-RBD in the concert “Ser o Apparente”, twelve years after the last presentation of the band live.

Although she did not want to disappoint her fans, she refused to participate due to her advanced pregnancy, and because she wanted to focus on her most important project: her first daughter. In addition to the risk that the COVID-19 health crisis posed for her and her baby.

“Obviously I would love to be there physically, but as you know, I am extremely pregnant, out there you can see my belly that grows more every day, “he began.

“Right now I can’t be a part, being very honest with myself and with everyone else, I cannot commit to being 100% because I am pregnant, we are in the middle of a pandemic so good … until now they have not given a date for any vaccination, for anything that gives us the green light to say, ‘well, ok’ “, then explained the artist, who insisted that any other year she could have participated in the tribute.

Dulce María was not the only one to expand her family in 2020. Poncho Herrera, the other former RBD member who refused to be part of the reunion, was also surprised by announcing that he had become a father for the second time.

“This year will be remembered by many as one of the worst in history. For me, 2020 was saved by you. Welcome Nico, we still don’t know why you chose this family. Alias ​​’Pandemic’ “the famous wrote in early December on Instagram to spread the news.

