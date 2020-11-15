Tech GiantsAppleTech News

DxOMark awards the iPhone 12 Pro camera

By Brian Adam
The fight on the front of the camera, in fact, of the cameras, because now sensors abound, in recent years it has become more and more fought in the smartphone market. IPhones, however, have always been guarantees of excellent performance: and even DxOMark awards the iPhone 12 Pro camera. Although its shots and videos, despite being a true top, do not deserve the podium, with the ranking dominated by Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Xiaomi MI 10 Ultra and P40 Pro, thus ends the podium dominated by Huawei.

DxOMark rewards the camera of the iPhone 12 Pro, but it is not good enough to be on the podium

In total, the iPhone 12 Pro earns 128 points (4 points above that obtained by 11 Pro Max), which places it in fourth place next to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Specifically, it received 135 points for shots, 66 for zoom and 112 instead for videos. But what are the strengths and weaknesses of the three cameras of the new iPhone, all 12 MP (main sensor, wide angle and telephoto), flanked by the LiDAR sensor?

According to DxOMark, the approach is the first in its class, ensuring speed and accuracy in most usage scenarios. Also, the preview image is more faithful to the end than other flagships offer. However, the highlight is the videos: here the iPhone 12 Pro really shines, with excellent color and skin tone reproduction, as well as an excellent white balance. 4K movies have a good level of detail until the brightness becomes prohibitive, stabilization works very well, and autofocus does a great job even in dynamic scenes.

Instead, we come to the shortcomings: to lower the overall assessment there is above all the optical zoom, which stops at 2x, limiting the potential of the photographic sector in this regard. Furthermore, the exposure, while still good on average, according to DxOMark tests shows a somewhat limited dynamic range. If color reproduction is accurate under indoor lighting, color casts can be very apparent in outdoor shots. However, those captured indoors have some noise, and the same goes for those captured in low light conditions.

