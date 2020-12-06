DxOMark reviews iPhone 11 score and improves 10 points

- Earlier this year, DxOMark analyzed the iPhone 11’s camera quality, giving it an overall score of 109 points. In October DxOMark announced significant changes to its camera test protocol. The iPhone 11 has been revised again based on this updated protocol and has obtained a new score that is 10 points higher than the first. The new overall score of 119 points is divided into 129 points for the photo, thus tying with the Pixel 5; 36 points for zoom; and 109 points for video. The analysis claims that the iPhone 11 takes accurate photos with a wide dynamic range under most of the tested conditions. The representation of color is one of its strengths as most of the images present “vivid and pleasant” colors. However, he comments that the white balance is too warm in tone under low artificial lighting. Autofocus is another strong area of the iPhone 11 as DxOMark says it is “fast, accurate and reliable.” The phone falls short when it comes to zoom as it lacks a telephoto camera. The lack of that telephoto camera also means that portrait photos aren’t that great. When it comes to recording video, the iPhone 11 is “one of the best devices we’ve tested for motion pictures” according to DxOMark. You get the exposure right most of the time although there is a slight jitter in the white balance that can be noticed in indoor videos. The fast autofocus and stabilization does a good job too.
You must log in to post a comment.