DxOMark: these were the cell phones with the best cameras for selfies

Cell phones have not stopped coming out despite being a very complicated year. Throughout 365 days the various brands of smartphones existing in the market, between high-end, mid-range and entry-level, have been presented both locally and globally. Now we tell you which are the cell phones with the best camera for your selfies according to DxOMark .

As we mentioned a few days ago, DxOMark is the website that is responsible not only for analyzing in depth all the devices that are launched each month, but also for an incessant evaluation of their components.

For example, we have categories of battery, cameras, performance, among other types of functions that a device must support once it comes out of the box.

As a finishing touch, the aforementioned page has decided to launch its ranking of the cell phones with best selfie camera of 2020.

Although this has already been shared little by little and evaluating each of the launched terminals, it is already revealed for the moment who is the victor in this section. Can you imagine which one? Well, here we tell you.

The DXOMark website has released its ranking of the best selfie cameras of 2020. Which one wins? (Photo: DXOMark)

LIST OF CELL PHONES WITH THE BEST CAMERA FOR SELFIES ACCORDING TO DXOMARK

According to DxOMark, the cell phone with the best selfie camera of 2020 is the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, they even highlight that it is “a beast” taking the famous self-portraits. Can you imagine getting yours? What are the others?