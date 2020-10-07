€ 1.72 million of Gaeltacht money left unspent by Department

€ 1.72 set aside last year was not spent on Gaeltacht schemes and language planning

Roinn na Gaeltachta did not spend € 1.72 million was set aside for them last year to be spent on Gaeltacht schemes and language planning.

It is said ida new report by the Comptroller and Auditor General The Department of the Gaeltacht ‘saved’ € 1.145 million compared to what was set aside for Gaeltacht schemes in the estimates.

This, it is said, was due to “a number of capital projects that were not progressing as quickly as initially thought”.

In addition, € 575,000 of the € 3.2 million funding set aside in last year’s estimates for the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language was not spent.

This is stated in the report as less progress has been made than anticipated in the implementation of language plans.



The Department spent € 1.858 million more on the islands last year than was set aside in the estimates.

Such was the case, id is saida new report of the Comptroller and Auditor General, as purchased by the Department Mine Airport in Connemara on behalf of the state.

€ 2.75 million was spent on the purchase of the airport from former senator and businessman Pádraig Ó Céidigh.

Permission was obtained for the purchase of Mine Airport to transfer other funds to the islands’ funds.

In total, the Department spent € 861,000 less than was set aside for Irish, Gaeltacht and island affairs.

€ 56.222 million was set aside in the estimates for the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the islands in 2019 and € 55.361 million was spent.

€ 5.6 million of the € 340 million set aside for the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in 2019 was not spent.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht returned € 2.2 million to the exchequer at the end of 2019 and received approval to bring forward € 3.4 million in 2020.