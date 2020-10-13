€ 280,000 awarded to almost three scores of Gaeltacht artists

Ealaín na Gaeltachta has awarded bursaries of up to € 6,000 to 57 artists in the Gaeltacht, including well-known writers, musicians, playwrights and artists

The government has awarded over a quarter of a million euros to Gaeltacht artists to support the sector in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ealaín na Gaeltachta has awarded bursaries of up to € 6,000 to 57 artists in the Gaeltacht and well – known writers, musicians, playwrights and artists.

The funding was provided by the Multitalented Ireland Program as part of the July incentive program to provide additional support to artists.

Connemara Gaeltacht actor Dónall Ó Héalaí, recently nominated for Screen International’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ award, is one of the artists awarded a bursary and said the extra support will allow him to write a script. write.

“I am very grateful to Ealaín na Gaeltachta and Éire Ildánach for this bursary. It’s a great opportunity for me personally to set aside time to engage in script writing. As an actor you often crave writing a script. I will now be able to realize that vision thanks to the support and encouragement available from Ealaín na Gaeltachta and Éire Ildánach. ”

Darach Mac Con Iomaire is another bursary drama and filmmaker. Musicians and singers who have received bursaries include Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Peadar Ó Riada, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich. Writers who have received a bursary include Dairena Ní Chinnéide, Cathal Ó Searcaigh, Ceaití Ní Bheildiúin and Mike P Ó Conaola.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, said that those who practice the arts in Irish deserve respect that the projects proposed by the Gaeltacht artists are “definitely inspiring”.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers also welcomed the initiative and said it was “a reflection of the Government’s commitment to the development of the arts in the Gaeltacht as promised in the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030”.

“The creative arts are one of the sectors most affected by COVID-19, and the Gaeltacht is the most affected by the virus so these bursaries are of particular importance and are timely, ”Said Minister Chambers. “These artists are doing an excellent job during a difficult time. This funding is an investment in the preservation and promotion of the Irish language and culture at a time when the arts are desperately needed to lift the country’s morale. ”

Micheál Ó Fearraigh, Ealaín na Gaeltachta’s development executive, welcomed the Ealaín na Gaeltachta Bursary Scheme.

“Without artists, there will be no art. We have a great understanding of the importance of the arts in Gaeltacht life. We are grateful for the Multitalented Ireland Program. Thanks to it we are able to provide significant additional support to artists in the Gaeltacht at a time when the pandemic has ruined people’s livelihoods. ”