From today, businesses affected by the crown virus have access to a new support scheme set up by the Government to borrow from the country ‘s banks.

SMEs are allowed to seek loans of up to € 1 million and the state will guarantee 80% of the value of each loan.

Under the Credit Guarantee Scheme, a € 2 billion loan fund is available to businesses with less than 500 employees whose profits have fallen by more than 15% as a result of the crown virus.

The Credit Warrant Scheme hopes to provide assistance to enterprises in particular in the agricultural and fishing industries.

AIB, Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland will provide loans over six years at low interest rates.

It is the largest such warrant scheme in the country. A break from payments will be available at the start of the scheme.