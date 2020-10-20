€ 420,000 euro spent on ‘A Sunny Day, Connemara’ – the most expensive Paul Henry painting ever sold

Auctioneer Ian Whyte revealed that ‘A Sunny Day, Connemara’ was bought by a British-based art collector living in Britain.

Over € 400,000 was paid yesterday for a landscape of our title, A Sunny Day, Connemara. Painted artist Paul Henry A Sunny Day, Connemara, sold for € 420,000.

This is the largest amount ever paid for a painting by Henry.

The picture was sold at auction by Whyte’s Dublin auction company featuring works by Irish and international artists for sale.

Auctioneer Ian Whyte pointed out that Henry ‘s work was bought by a British art collector living in Britain.

€ 1.6 million was spent on the 129 works sold but ‘A Sunny Day, Connemara’ was the best.

Prior to the auction, the painting was estimated to be worth between € 150,000-200,000 but was sold for twice that amount.

Although the title of the painting, made around 1940, suggests that it is a scene from somewhere in Connemara, it is thought to be a view of Achill. Describing the picture in Paul Henry’s biography, Dr SB Kennedy says: “The scene almost certainly represents Achill Island, observed in the distance from around the foot of Croagh Patrick.” When the same painting had already been sold at auction in Adams in Dublin in May, 1983, it was renamed “West of Ireland Coastal Landscape with Cottages”.

Auctioneer Ian Whyte said Paul Henry sometimes recreated a landscape while painting pictures. He did not always have to adhere to the full features of the scene before him. Henry did not hesitate to build a mountain out of sight or to put houses in a place that was not any house, as it suited the picture, Ian Whyte said. In this way, he is a modern painter and this adds to the international popularity of his paintings.

Some of the work of Cecil Maguire, Maurice MacGonigal and Maurice Canning Wilks was part of the Connemara landscape which was also sold last night.

It was a virtual auction and the public was not allowed to attend due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Whyte’s had postponed this auction three weeks earlier.

The auctioneers claimed that ‘A Sunny Day, Connemara’ was the best landscape painting painted by Paul Henry and that picture was on the dust cover of the artist ‘s autobiography, An Irish Portrait, published in 1951.

Paul Henry was born in Belfast in 1876 but spent much time in the west of Ireland.

He lived for nine years in Achill where he painted ‘The Potato Diggers’, which sold for € 400,000 in 2013, his most expensive painting until last night’ s auction.