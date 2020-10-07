€ 425,000 announced for new community center on Inis Meáin

Gaeltacht ministers have announced a total of € 660,000 for organizations in Galway, Donegal, Kerry and Mayo

Gaeltacht ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers have announced almost € 425,000 for Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin to build a new community center on the Gaeltacht island.

Gaeltacht ministers have announced a total of € 660,000 for organizations in Galway, Dún na in Kerry, Mayo and Mayo to carry out refurbishment work and purchase equipment.

The majority of the new funding – € 424,462 – relates to the grant for the new community center on Inis Meáin.

The new funding comprises a total of 20 projects.

The plan to build a new community center and digital hub on Inis Meáin began last year.

€ 32,000 was then provided to employ consultants to design the new center, to seek tenders for the work and to monitor the refurbishment work on the old diving center on the Gaeltacht island.

A total of € 130,000 has been approved for organizations in the Donegal Gaeltacht and 10 grants are involved.

€ 20,000 for St. Michael’s GAA in the Iveragh Gaeltacht to purchase fitness equipment and two grants have been approved for two capital projects in the Mayo Gaeltacht

Minister Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said today ‘s announcement reflects the Government’ s commitment to supporting the Gaeltacht community.

“Despite the particular challenges we face at this time due to the pandemic, it is encouraging and hopeful that committees and associations throughout the Gaeltacht are working with them on a voluntary basis for the benefit of their particular communities.”

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said that the support was “practical” to help with language planning and “for the Gaeltacht community to achieve their own aspirations”.

Galway

Applicant / Details Approved Islands Nursery c / o Muintearas – equipment for Montessori room € 8,618 Spiddal GAA – equipment for the football pitch € 17,124 Mac Dara Co – operative – smart electric radiators € 2,650 An Cheathrú Rua GAA – new tractor and benches for the football pitch € 7,454 Bearna GAA – Poles and related work € 17,638 Joyce District Co – operative – work on the roof of the center € 15,738 Cois Fharraige Development Association – Magazine € 3,000 Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin – new community center € 424,462 Total € 496,684

Mayo

Applicant / Details Approved Muintir an Chorráin Teo – wheeled meal van € 8,050 Comhar Dún Chaocháin – professional fees for the amusement park € 5,535 Total € 13,585

Donegal

Applicant / Details Approved Kilcar Facility – further improvement work on the center € 3,235 Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club – equipment € 16,524 Coláiste Ghaoth Dobhair – classroom equipment for the College. € 4,536 Togra Óige Mhuire – equipment for a temporary youth center in Gaoth Dobhair € 13,025 Arranmore Development and Employment Co – operative – center upgrade € 3,260 Coláiste Árainn Mhór – remedial work € 25,000 Taobhóige National School, Clifden, – school ceiling upgrade € 3,683 Falcarragh Development Company – refurbishment of center car park € 47,354 Gweedore GAA – sound system € 9,699 Gweedore Celtic Society – staff benches € 5,735 Total € 132,051

