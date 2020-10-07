Latest news

€ 425,000 announced for new community center on Inis Meáin

By Brian Adam
Gaeltacht ministers have announced a total of € 660,000 for organizations in Galway, Donegal, Kerry and Mayo

€ 425,000 announced for new community center on Inis Meáin

Gaeltacht ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers have announced almost € 425,000 for Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin to build a new community center on the Gaeltacht island.

Gaeltacht ministers have announced a total of € 660,000 for organizations in Galway, Dún na in Kerry, Mayo and Mayo to carry out refurbishment work and purchase equipment.

The majority of the new funding – € 424,462 – relates to the grant for the new community center on Inis Meáin.

The new funding comprises a total of 20 projects.

The plan to build a new community center and digital hub on Inis Meáin began last year.

€ 32,000 was then provided to employ consultants to design the new center, to seek tenders for the work and to monitor the refurbishment work on the old diving center on the Gaeltacht island.

A total of € 130,000 has been approved for organizations in the Donegal Gaeltacht and 10 grants are involved.

€ 20,000 for St. Michael’s GAA in the Iveragh Gaeltacht to purchase fitness equipment and two grants have been approved for two capital projects in the Mayo Gaeltacht

Minister Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said today ‘s announcement reflects the Government’ s commitment to supporting the Gaeltacht community.

“Despite the particular challenges we face at this time due to the pandemic, it is encouraging and hopeful that committees and associations throughout the Gaeltacht are working with them on a voluntary basis for the benefit of their particular communities.”

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said that the support was “practical” to help with language planning and “for the Gaeltacht community to achieve their own aspirations”.

Galway

Applicant / Details Approved
Islands Nursery c / o Muintearas – equipment for Montessori room € 8,618
Spiddal GAA – equipment for the football pitch € 17,124
Mac Dara Co – operative – smart electric radiators € 2,650
An Cheathrú Rua GAA – new tractor and benches for the football pitch € 7,454
Bearna GAA – Poles and related work € 17,638
Joyce District Co – operative – work on the roof of the center € 15,738
Cois Fharraige Development Association – Magazine € 3,000
Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin – new community center € 424,462
Total € 496,684

Mayo

Applicant / Details Approved
Muintir an Chorráin Teo – wheeled meal van € 8,050
Comhar Dún Chaocháin – professional fees for the amusement park € 5,535
Total € 13,585

Donegal

Applicant / Details Approved
Kilcar Facility – further improvement work on the center € 3,235
Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club – equipment € 16,524
Coláiste Ghaoth Dobhair – classroom equipment for the College. € 4,536
Togra Óige Mhuire – equipment for a temporary youth center in Gaoth Dobhair € 13,025
Arranmore Development and Employment Co – operative – center upgrade € 3,260
Coláiste Árainn Mhór – remedial work € 25,000
Taobhóige National School, Clifden, – school ceiling upgrade € 3,683
Falcarragh Development Company – refurbishment of center car park € 47,354
Gweedore GAA – sound system € 9,699
Gweedore Celtic Society – staff benches € 5,735
Total € 132,051

Kerry

Applicant / details Approved
St. Michael’s GAA, Ballinskelligs – fitness equipment € 23,482

