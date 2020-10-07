€ 425,000 announced for new community center on Inis Meáin

Gaeltacht ministers have announced a total of € 660,000 for organizations in Galway, Donegal, Kerry and Mayo
Gaeltacht ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers have announced almost € 425,000 for Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin to build a new community center on the Gaeltacht island.
The majority of the new funding – € 424,462 – relates to the grant for the new community center on Inis Meáin.
The new funding comprises a total of 20 projects.
The plan to build a new community center and digital hub on Inis Meáin began last year.
€ 32,000 was then provided to employ consultants to design the new center, to seek tenders for the work and to monitor the refurbishment work on the old diving center on the Gaeltacht island.
A total of € 130,000 has been approved for organizations in the Donegal Gaeltacht and 10 grants are involved.
€ 20,000 for St. Michael’s GAA in the Iveragh Gaeltacht to purchase fitness equipment and two grants have been approved for two capital projects in the Mayo Gaeltacht
Minister Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said today ‘s announcement reflects the Government’ s commitment to supporting the Gaeltacht community.
“Despite the particular challenges we face at this time due to the pandemic, it is encouraging and hopeful that committees and associations throughout the Gaeltacht are working with them on a voluntary basis for the benefit of their particular communities.”
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said that the support was “practical” to help with language planning and “for the Gaeltacht community to achieve their own aspirations”.
Galway
|Applicant / Details
|Approved
|Islands Nursery c / o Muintearas – equipment for Montessori room
|€ 8,618
|Spiddal GAA – equipment for the football pitch
|€ 17,124
|Mac Dara Co – operative – smart electric radiators
|€ 2,650
|An Cheathrú Rua GAA – new tractor and benches for the football pitch
|€ 7,454
|Bearna GAA – Poles and related work
|€ 17,638
|Joyce District Co – operative – work on the roof of the center
|€ 15,738
|Cois Fharraige Development Association – Magazine
|€ 3,000
|Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin – new community center
|€ 424,462
|Total
|€ 496,684
Mayo
|Applicant / Details
|Approved
|Muintir an Chorráin Teo – wheeled meal van
|€ 8,050
|Comhar Dún Chaocháin – professional fees for the amusement park
|€ 5,535
|Total
|€ 13,585
Donegal
|Applicant / Details
|Approved
|Kilcar Facility – further improvement work on the center
|€ 3,235
|Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club – equipment
|€ 16,524
|Coláiste Ghaoth Dobhair – classroom equipment for the College.
|€ 4,536
|Togra Óige Mhuire – equipment for a temporary youth center in Gaoth Dobhair
|€ 13,025
|Arranmore Development and Employment Co – operative – center upgrade
|€ 3,260
|Coláiste Árainn Mhór – remedial work
|€ 25,000
|Taobhóige National School, Clifden, – school ceiling upgrade
|€ 3,683
|Falcarragh Development Company – refurbishment of center car park
|€ 47,354
|Gweedore GAA – sound system
|€ 9,699
|Gweedore Celtic Society – staff benches
|€ 5,735
|Total
|€ 132,051
Kerry
|Applicant / details
|Approved
|St. Michael’s GAA, Ballinskelligs – fitness equipment
|€ 23,482