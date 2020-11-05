€ 44,600 of the € 2.5m spent by the HSE on advertising the pandemic spent on Irish language content

No Irish language advertisement was broadcast on any national radio station and no material was published in Irish in the print or online newspapers

Less than 2% of the money spent by the HSE on pandemic advertising was spent on Irish language advertisements.

The Health Service Executive paid over € 2.5 million on pandemic information on radio, television and social media advertisements between March and the end of September but only € 44,600 in total was spent on Irish language content – 1.8% .

That doesn’t include money spent on print media ads. The HSE has not published any Irish language notice about the public health crisis in the print or online newspapers since the beginning of the pandemic.

As TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh has already pointed out when he asked the HSE about the lack of Irish language content issued by the health authorities, the HSE reiterates that it is more expensive to publish advertising in Irish and that they would not get value. good for the money.

“We looked at placing Irish language TV and Radio adverts in the English language media, but found that the Irish language version was longer than the English language versions and required a separate media purchase plan. against this.

“Because of this and the number of messages we send, and because this provision is not set out in the HSE’s obligations under the Official Languages ​​Act, the decision was made not to do this and to get the best value for money. buy during this time of crisis. ”

Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge Julian de Spáinn, who presented the new figures to the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee, said that the HSE has made a “deficient and extremely unfair” service to the Irish language and Gaeltacht community in relation to advertising with during the pandemic.

De Spáinn said that the HSE ‘s apology was an indication that they were not obliged to publish additional material in Irish on the need to strengthen the bill to amend the Languages ​​Act.

“It is not just the HSE that omits the Irish language but it happens all the time at other state departments and bodies.”

Of the € 1,007,000 spent by the HSE on radio advertisements for the pandemic since March, only 0.56% was spent on advertising in Irish.

The HSE stated that they had created ten English language radio advertisements up to the end of September but only one of them had been translated into Irish.

The Irish language advertisement was not broadcast on any national radio station and was only broadcast on community radio stations, such as Raidió na Life.

A total of € 5,600 was spent on radio advertising in Irish compared to € 1,001,400 spent on English language advertising.

The HSE stated that it had made inquiries regarding the radio advertisements broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta but “we have been informed that their broadcast time is not commercially available to fee-paying advertisers”.

The € 39,000 spent by the HSE on Irish language television advertising was spent on advertising on TG4.

The HSE created nine television advertisements in English for Covid-19 and seven of them were translated into Irish. They were broadcast on 46 stations, but the Irish language advertisements were broadcast only on TG4.

2.8% of the money spent on television advertisements was spent on Irish language ones. € 1,394,000 was spent on English language broadcast advertisements.

The HSE did not spend a penny on Irish language advertisements of the approximately € 135,000 spent on social media advertising.

3.8% of the posts posted by the HSE on social media were in Irish.

Of the 1,159 tweets posted on Twitter between March and the end of September, 51 were in Irish – 4.4%.

Of the 210 posts published on Facebook, seven (3.3%) were in Irish and one of the 145 posts posted by the HSE on Instagram was not in Irish.

“The purpose of the media paid by the HSE, including Television and Radio, during the COVID-19 outbreak was to inform as many of the population as possible about key public health messages ever-changing, ”said the HSE.

“We also have a responsibility to ensure good value for money when using public funds when using communications to protect public health. In selecting channels to achieve this, we take advice from media agencies on the channels used by different groups of the public, and the costs involved. ”

Regarding the HSE’s own website, they say that they have translated 67 pages of coronavirus-related material into Irish. There have been 8,856 page views of the content in Irish since its publication. The crown has transmitted 26.2 million page views in English since its publication.