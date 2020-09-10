€ 50,000 paid for a Gaeltacht painting at Sotheby’s London

Sotheby’s auction ‘Tory Island’ by Gerard Dillon and a portrait of Liam Ó Flaithearta from Aran were sold yesterday

Sotheby’s, the famous London auctioneers, has sold a picture of a Gaeltacht island for almost € 50,000.

Sotheby’s Sale Tory Island, an oil painting on canvas by artist Gerard Dillon yesterday for £ 44,100.

It was almost twice what was expected. The estimated price quoted was £ 18,000-25,000 Tory Island.

The work was part of a series of paintings from the collection of businessman Michael Smurfit which was auctioned in London yesterday.

A portrait of a writer from another Gaeltacht island, Liam Ó Flaithearta, Árainn, was also sold at the same auction. Sold Portrait of Liam O’Flaherty by Harry Kernoff for £ 6,300.

It is thought to be a view of the island of Tory from FalcarraghTory Island and that Dillon did the work while on holiday with his friend Daniel O’Neill in the area in 1947. The two went on holiday to the Donegal Gaeltacht for sketching.

O’Neill also worked in the Gaeltacht and was often mentioned in ‘Cloughaneely’, Cloich Cionnaola.

The auctioneer claimed that it was clear from Tory Island that landscape Dillon, a well-known Belfast artist, was a Donegal artist and the “wonder of the child”. Dillon’s approach in the picture was a “deliberately simplistic” approach, an approach that was said to be common with scenes in the west of Ireland.