Latest news

€ 50,000 paid for a Gaeltacht painting at Sotheby’s London

By Brian Adam
0
19
€ 50,000 paid for a Gaeltacht painting at Sotheby's London
€ 50,000 Paid For A Gaeltacht Painting At Sotheby's London

Must Read

Android

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus are completely filtered days before their presentation

Brian Adam - 0
The Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus they have been completely filtered, after knowing details about them a few weeks...
Read more
Tech News

Google Maps available on Apple Watch after three years: the news

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement a few weeks ago, Google Maps is officially back on Apple Watch. In the last few hours, many users on...
Read more
Science

From Venus to exoplanets, NASA’s most incredible projects in the future

Brian Adam - 0
NASA always aims for the stars: for this reason it has decided to finance projects - still at the initial stage - very interesting. NASA...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon, the September Offers arrive: discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

Brian Adam - 0
Following the offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Amazon returns to launch interesting promotions in the technological field. This time we are not referring...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Sotheby’s auction ‘Tory Island’ by Gerard Dillon and a portrait of Liam Ó Flaithearta from Aran were sold yesterday

€ 50,000 paid for a Gaeltacht painting at Sotheby's London

Sotheby’s, the famous London auctioneers, has sold a picture of a Gaeltacht island for almost € 50,000.

Sotheby’s Sale Tory Island, an oil painting on canvas by artist Gerard Dillon yesterday for £ 44,100.

It was almost twice what was expected. The estimated price quoted was £ 18,000-25,000 Tory Island.

The work was part of a series of paintings from the collection of businessman Michael Smurfit which was auctioned in London yesterday.

A portrait of a writer from another Gaeltacht island, Liam Ó Flaithearta, Árainn, was also sold at the same auction. Sold Portrait of Liam O’Flaherty by Harry Kernoff for £ 6,300.

It is thought to be a view of the island of Tory from FalcarraghTory Island and that Dillon did the work while on holiday with his friend Daniel O’Neill in the area in 1947. The two went on holiday to the Donegal Gaeltacht for sketching.

O’Neill also worked in the Gaeltacht and was often mentioned in ‘Cloughaneely’, Cloich Cionnaola.

The auctioneer claimed that it was clear from Tory Island that landscape Dillon, a well-known Belfast artist, was a Donegal artist and the “wonder of the child”. Dillon’s approach in the picture was a “deliberately simplistic” approach, an approach that was said to be common with scenes in the west of Ireland.

Related Articles

Latest news

Discovering the Macrocheira kaempferi, the monstrosity considered a living fossil

Brian Adam - 0
Few will know the Giant crab of Japan (Macrocheira kaempferi), the largest arthropod in the world. With a lifespan of 100 years, a leg...
Read more
Android

iPhone 12, fewer models on sale in 2020-2021? Here are the predictions

Brian Adam - 0
The latest leaks relating to the iPhone 12 are many: there is talk of a new Dark Blue color for those who love dark...
Read more
Latest news

SoftBank shows its true intentions by buying ‘big tech’

Brian Adam - 0
As a restless player outside the casino, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son simply can't resist a ruckus. A month after unveiling plans to...
Read more
Apps

This Android browser based on System Webview is fast, customizable and takes up hardly any space

Brian Adam - 0
The ever-growing list of Android-friendly web browsers is joined by Fishpowered browser, a recent application that seeks to bring the maximum ease of navigation...
Read more
Latest news

VIDEO: ‘Very strange’ that the Irish language committee was not on the list of 17 committees submitted to the Dáil

Brian Adam - 0
It is stated that work is still ongoing on the 're-establishment' of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands...
Read more
Latest news

Nikola deal electrifies General Motors’ dilemma

Brian Adam - 0
Traditional car manufacturers rarely get the benefit of the doubt. That's what General Motors is proving again by buying 11%, for $...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©