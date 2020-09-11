E-books and bookbinding services rank first in price increases after the lockdown

During the last quarantine period, many products have undergone a significant increase in prices: according to the top 10 published by the consumer union, however, the greatest increase was recorded for bookbinding and download of e-book.

The increase in the e-book sector was an incredible increase: during the lockdown there was in fact an increase equal to 30.4% of the initial price, obviously due to the desire to exploit the need to obtain reading from the many people forced to quarantine.

Not just e-books, however: the top ten published by the National Consumers Union involves many other categories, including that of fresh fruit (+ 12.8%) and that of equipment for processing information such as notebooks and fixed computers, which recorded an increase of 12%.

Monitors and printers occupy the fourth place in this sad ranking (+ 11.3%), closely followed by fixed telephony devices (+ 7.7%). “Obviously the landlines you had they could not be enough since the whole family was confined within the four walls of the house and there are those who have seen fit to grasp this need to earn money. In short, in the face of a general index increased by only 0.1% from February to May, there are those who have taken advantage of the goods that Italians have had to take or buy more because ofCoronavirus emergency, to profit“was the comment of the lawyer Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union.

