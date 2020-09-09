E-commerce: Italians among the first in Europe for purchases during the pandemic

The data emerging from the research conducted by Sendcloud, the platform that offers all-in-one logistics solutions for e-commerce, and Nielsen, highlight how Italian consumers place online orders with an average monthly frequency of 1.9 times, compared to an average of 5.4 products purchased per single order, in line with the average.

During the first quarter of 2020, also thanks to the needs deriving from the lockdown, Italians bought an average of 2.9 products more than in the previous pre-crisis survey, since it exceeds the European average which stops at 2.7. An important increase that demonstrates a real boom in the e-commerce sector that is driving the expansion of digital commerce, in addition to the birth of new companies and the digitization of some players in traditional commerce.

Regarding pre-crisis delivery times, the Italians say they expect a 3.3 day period for standard delivery of a product. Threshold that reaches up to 4.5 days before being considered out of time. Data that exceed the European average which stops respectively at 3.1 and 4.4 days, and which demonstrate greater patience in waiting times on the part of Italians. Even in the midst of the crisis, Italians confirm greater flexibility than the European average, being willing to wait up to 6.3 days to receive the goods. Unlike the other European nations, Italy also recorded the lowest average delay in delivery, equal to 1.8 days compared to the European average of 2.1, despite the harsh restrictive measures adopted to stem the infections.

More and more, shipping conditions and costs represent a decisive factor in consumer purchasing behavior. In particular, shipping costs largely affect the conversion rate of e-commerce. Though 31% of Italians are willing to pay more for delivery of the product within the next day at checkout, another figure in contrast to the European average which reaches only 29%, 69% of Italians declare to abandon the cart in case of too high shipping costs. The data highlights the greater sensitivity of Italian consumers towards this cost item compared to the European average which is around 65%. Furthermore, 81% of Italians are willing to add an extra product to reach the minimum amount for free shipping. The highest percentage among the European countries surveyed reaching on average only 70% of this behavioral item.

To highlight the other factors to be taken into greater consideration in the light of the data that emerged in the pre-crisis period only 31% said they chose a courier based on delivery experiences passed, while during the crisis, which hit Italian families hard, the convenience factor took over. Respondents were asked whether the pandemic will lead, even in the long term, to a systematic crisis in traditional trade, with the consent of 59% of the sample.

The situation is very uncertain and the crisis has highlighted the need for an update of the entire sector. The future will belong to those who manage to bring down the distance between physical and digital by offering a shopping experience, finally, omnichannel. Both at the Italian and European level, the digital world represents a driving force and a voice for the needs of consumers. Again, shipping conditions and costs are a deciding factor in consumer purchasing decisions.