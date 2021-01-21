Earn with your Instagram and TikTok accounts from Collabstr

- Advertisement -

Although social networks began as a virtual meeting place, today it has taken on many dimensions within its model and operation. Thus, in addition to being a site where people publish their content, it also became a powerful marketing tool and even to generate income. In that sense, we will present you a website aimed at Instagram and TikTok users to generate profits.

Its name is Collabstry, it is a market where your Instagram profile will be visible so that advertisers can hire it.

Generate earnings with your Instagram or TikTok accounts

Monetization is a concept that came to the world of the internet and social networks to define the generation of profits with our content. In that sense, everything we do on our platforms can be monetized if we find the right business model. However, newcomers don’t have the connections, contacts, or clients to start making money. This is where the service offered by Collabstr comes in.

This platform seeks to support content creators on social networks, disseminating their profile on their website. In this way, advertisers can see them and hire your publications if they fit their needs.

To start as a Collabst user, you will have to create an account and define the profiles that you are going to publish. Additionally, you will have to add the costs of your publications and what you do in general. In this way, we are only waiting for offers from advertisers who have seen your profile on Collabstr. The platform will keep 15% of what you get and you will receive the rest through Stripe.

It is a way of trying to make a profit with Instagram or TikTok through the showcase that Collabstr offers for its advertisers. If you want to try your luck in this area from your social networks, take a look at Collabstr to boost your process.

To prove it, follow this link.

