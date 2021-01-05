Easily create mockups from your browser with MockMagic

- Advertisement -

Mockups are very important in the processes of creating graphical interfaces for mobile applications and also for desktops. These represent the closest approximation we can have to what the application will look like on the computer once it is finished. The best of all is that their creation does not require much knowledge and today there are many alternatives to create them. In that sense, we will present you a service where you can create your own mockups from the browser.

Its name is MockMagic and it has an extremely simple interface with which you will immediately familiarize yourself to create your mockups.

Create your mockups from the browser

Online tools have the goodness of saving us the processes of downloading and installing programs. This makes them very attractive, especially for their accessibility and availability, no matter where we are we will only need an internet connection and a browser. This is precisely the case with MockMagic, which also does not require registration processes to work and is completely free.

In this way, the only thing we will need to start creating mockups from the browser with MockMagic is to have our images at hand.

Once you enter the website, you will immediately receive the work area showing an iPhone 12 Pro device by default. Right next to the image of the equipment, you will have the options to create your mockup. First, you can select the device you want, from the 14 available, including the Apple Watch.

Then, you will have to click on the “Select Your Design” button that will open the explorer window so that you can select the app’s screenshots. Finally, you have to click on the “Download” button to download the generated mockup (s). It is a really simple process with only 3 steps, where we will obtain high quality images that will give us a preview of how our app will look.

If you want to create mockups like these for your applications, feel free to try this completely free and easy-to-use app.

To visit MockMagic, follow this link.

