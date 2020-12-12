Easily organize the invisible friend with these apps on your smartphone

Christmas is just around the corner, and this time we are going to tell you how to organize in a simple way one of those family or friend events that usually ends in disaster due to its frequent lack of organization. Disasters such as two people giving the same person a gift, or someone who we didn’t want to give each other a gift to each other has not suffered in a year. So we are going to tell you some apps that can help us quickly organize the invisible friend.

How to organize the invisible friend from your smartphone

As you know when designing a invisible friend you have to take many factors into account. From the participants who are going to take part, to the amount of the gift that is going to be made, or the possible limitations that we want to impose on the gifts between the participants. To shape all these parameters, different apps can be used to help us create the event in just a few steps.

Applications to easily organize the invisible friend

Invisible Friend 22

This app allows you to create a group by entering different parameters: the date of delivery of the gifts, the budget and the conditions and invite your friends and / or family to participate. Adding participants is simple, it can be done by email or by sharing a link on WhatsApp or Facebook.

When it comes time to want to know who has touched you, you must click on ‘make a raffle’ so that the app will show you the name of the friend to whom you will have to give a gift. The rest of the participants will receive an email or notification, without having to register or give any information, a plus to ensure our privacy.

Download: Google Play – App Store

Santa’s Secret Keeper

This second application also allows you to easily make the invisible friend draw. Its negative or inconvenient point is that it is developed in English.

Its operation is similar to the previous one. You create a group and give it a name. Then, it will be as simple as entering the emails of the participants, the price of the gifts and the instructions that the group members need to know. And that will be it the application will do the rest for you. Each guest will receive an email with their invisible friend.