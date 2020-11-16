EasyGIF, an online tool to easily create and edit GIFs

Images in GIF format are a living legend of the internet and are still valid to this day. Users of the web have been making use of this type of images to express themselves for around 30 years and until today we can see them on social networks. Additionally, creating and editing GIFs is a task that today is extremely simple, thanks to the available tools. Therefore, we want to present you a perfect online tool for you to make or edit your own GIFs.

Its name is EasyGIF and it is an online application where you can create and edit GIFs from images or videos.

A site for creating and editing GIFs the easy way

When we think of a GIF image, the first thing we think of is a file that plays a scene in a loop. The evolution of this type of images made us go from static photographs that were reproduced one after another to the possibility of working directly with looped videos. However, creating this type of material is no longer too difficult considering that we can have options such as EasyGIF.

This tool is completely free and the best thing is that using it does not require registration processes.

To start working with EasyGIF, you must first enter the page and click on the “Run” button. This will take you to another page where you will define whether you want to start working from a GIF file, an image or a video.

Then, you will go to the work area where you will have a preview in the middle of the screen and on the right side, all the editing options. In addition, below these areas you will find the timeline of the material where you can define its duration and order of reproduction.

In the editing part you will be able to apply delays, play in reverse and rotate the image, to the application of image filters. When you are satisfied with how the file looks, you will only have to click on “Export” to download them.

EasyGIF is a tool known for its ease of use, where anyone can create a GIF in seconds. Additionally, its free nature makes it much more attractive to be used in any circumstance.

To prove it, follow this link.

.